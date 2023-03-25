Colonels run out of time in series opening loss at Kennesaw State





Next game: in Kennesaw State 3/25/2023 | 4:00 in the afternoon March 25 (Sat) / 4:00 PM bee Kennesaw state History Box Score KENNESAW, Ga. The Colonels scored four runs in the ninth to come close to within three runs, but couldn’t complete the comeback on Friday in a 10-7 loss at Kennesaw State. KSU (9-11, 1-3 ASUN) scored seven runs in the first two innings to build a big early lead. Spencer Hanson’s grand slam over the wall in center field ended a five-run second inning. The Owls led 10-3 going into the top of the ninth inning. Jalen Jones led off the inning with a double down the right field-line, his third hit of the game. Santiago Peralta followed by a single in the middle to put runners at the corners. Miguel Lareal followed by an RBI single to right. With runners on second and third Logan Thomasson made it a three-run game with one stroke of the bat. He sent the first pitch he saw sailed over the left field wall for a three-run home run. After the next two batters were retired, Max Williams tried to keep the rally alive with a triple to left. However, Kennesaw State got a ground ball to end the game. Peralta’s sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning got the Colonels (8-13, 1-3 ASUN) on the board to make it 7-1. Peralta drove in another run on a ground ball in the fifth to make it a 9-2 game. will king hit his third home run of the season in the top of the sixth to tie EKU within six, 9-3 Hanson homered again in the bottom of the sixth. He finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, two runs and six RBI’s. Jones went 3-for-4 with a run scored for the Colonels. Peralta finished 1-for-2 with a walk, a run and batted in two. Second year student Isaac Milburn pitched the last five innings in relief. He allowed only one run and walked one while striking out six. Kennesaw State starter Blake Wehunt (3-1) gave up three runs on six hits, walked one and struckout nine batters in seven innings. Lead-off hitter Brayden Eidson was 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBI’s. Game two of the weekend series is Saturday at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on the Owl Network.

