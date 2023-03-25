Columbia overthrows Syracuse in a shootout, 88-82; Returns to WNIT quarterfinals

Next game: Harvard 3/26/2023 | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON March 26 (Sun) / 4:00 PM Harvard

NEW YORK Columbia secured a 26th win on the program, overcoming a first-half deficit to beat Syracuse 88-82 in the Super 16 of the WNIT on Friday night at Levien Gymnasium.

Columbia (26-5) forced a shot clock violation with 1:37 left to hold onto an 81-78 lead. The crowd of more than 1,500 got up earlier Abbey Hu found a cutting Kitty Henderson who scored the layup by contact with just over a minute left.

Kailyn Davis hit a jumper with 29.9 to put things aside for the Lions in a game that saw 11 lead changes and six ties.

All five starters scored in double digits for Columbia. Abbey Hu led the way with a team-high 21 points while fellow First Team All-Ivy teammate Kailyn Davis went for 17 points, six rebounds and a game-high six assists. by Hannah Pratt 16 came on 6-of-10 shooting and 3-of-6 from the perimeter. Jaida Patrick And Kitty Henderson scored 13 each.

“This just shows the depth of our team when we need it,” said the head coach Megan Griffith ’07CC said. “It’s largely about how we operate as a unit.”

Columbia extended its winning streak against ACC opponents to four consecutive games. Earlier this year, they won the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament with a 78-71 victory over the Elite 8-bound Hurricanes. One year ago today, they came back from 17 to stun Boston College in the Super 16 of the 2022 WNIT, 54-51. They also beat Clemson on the road earlier that same season.

After Columbia trailed 18-11, Hsu finished the first quarter with three straight 3-pointers to cut Syracuse’s (20-13, 9-9 ACC) lead to 21-20.

“I missed my first pair, but with this team there will always be confidence to keep shooting no matter what,” said Hsu. “So that’s what I did. And they started falling. Luckily it happened when we needed it.”

With five threes on the night, Hsu increased her season total to 104 and is now just four off the Ivy League record of 108 she set last season. She is the only player in league history to ever make 100 or more in a season.

In addition, Hsu Ula passed Lysniak ’87BC for second on Columbia’s all-time scoring list. She enters Sunday’s game with 1,463 career points and an entire season to chase Camille Zimmerman’s ’18CC (1,973) record.

Columbia quickly retook the lead off a bucket from Davis for a back and forth second quarter. After Syracuse made a quick run late, Kitty Henderson responded with a basket to end the half and Columbia trailed 45–41.

“That is a very talented team. They have collected a lot of points”, coach Megan Griffith ’07CC said. “I think we gave our fans all their money today. Have fun. It was a great environment to play in today.”

The Lions came roaring out of halftime, scoring 10 unanswered with a 14-4 run, resulting in a timeout for the Orange with 7:10 left in the third quarter and Columbia back on top, 55-48. The lead would rise to 12 on a 3-pointer by Patrick with 2:36 left in the third quarter before Columbia took a 69–65 lead in the fourth.

“This season our team has been able to explode in two to three minute increments. I like to call it our two minute practice, like football,” said Griffith. “What we call our rush attack. But a lot of it starts with the stops we have.”

Syracuse would cut Columbia’s lead to 77-76 midway through the fourth quarter, but it was the closest the Orange would get. Davis would reply with a jumper on the ensuing possession as the Lions would fend off their ACC opponent for the final moments of the game.

Columbia will host a rematch with Harvard in the WNIT’s Great Eight on Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. After winning a share of the Ivy League title for the first time in school history, the Lions suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Crimson in the semifinals of the Ancient Eight Tournament.

“I expect to get the best from Harvard, just as I would hope they expect to get the best from us,” Griffith said. “But I’m really looking forward to that matchup. I’ve been hoping this would happen since the WNIT tournament started.”

