Sports
Columbia overthrows Syracuse in a shootout, 88-82; Returns to WNIT quarterfinals
By Matt Sugam, employee for GoColumbiaLions.com
NEW YORK Columbia secured a 26th win on the program, overcoming a first-half deficit to beat Syracuse 88-82 in the Super 16 of the WNIT on Friday night at Levien Gymnasium.
Columbia (26-5) forced a shot clock violation with 1:37 left to hold onto an 81-78 lead. The crowd of more than 1,500 got up earlier Abbey Hu found a cutting Kitty Hendersonwho scored the layup by contact with just over a minute left.
Kailyn Davis hit a jumper with 29.9 to put things aside for the Lions in a game that saw 11 lead changes and six ties.
All five starters scored in double digits for Columbia. Abbey Hu led the way with a team-high 21 points while fellow First Team All-Ivy teammate Kailyn Davis went for 17 points, six rebounds and a game-high six assists. by Hannah Pratt 16 came on 6-of-10 shooting and 3-of-6 from the perimeter. Jaida Patrick And Kitty Henderson scored 13 each.
“This just shows the depth of our team when we need it,” said the head coach Megan Griffith ’07CC said. “It’s largely about how we operate as a unit.”
@SNYtv
#ESPN3 / @ESPN app
https://t.co/enIWLgmuA7
https://t.co/wnwkMttzKJ#RoarLionRoar // #EDGE pic.twitter.com/cqnlLOvuL4
Columbia Women’s Basketball (@CULionsWBB) March 25, 2023
Columbia extended its winning streak against ACC opponents to four consecutive games. Earlier this year, they won the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament with a 78-71 victory over the Elite 8-bound Hurricanes. One year ago today, they came back from 17 to stun Boston College in the Super 16 of the 2022 WNIT, 54-51. They also beat Clemson on the road earlier that same season.
After Columbia trailed 18-11, Hsu finished the first quarter with three straight 3-pointers to cut Syracuse’s (20-13, 9-9 ACC) lead to 21-20.
“I missed my first pair, but with this team there will always be confidence to keep shooting no matter what,” said Hsu. “So that’s what I did. And they started falling. Luckily it happened when we needed it.”
With five threes on the night, Hsu increased her season total to 104 and is now just four off the Ivy League record of 108 she set last season. She is the only player in league history to ever make 100 or more in a season.
In addition, Hsu Ula passed Lysniak ’87BC for second on Columbia’s all-time scoring list. She enters Sunday’s game with 1,463 career points and an entire season to chase Camille Zimmerman’s ’18CC (1,973) record.
That’s 5 threes ahead @abigailvhsu and for us in the game!
@SNYtv
#ESPN3 / @ESPN app
https://t.co/enIWLgmuA7
https://t.co/wnwkMttzKJ#RoarLionRoar // #EDGE pic.twitter.com/nRlSDHYelP
Columbia Women’s Basketball (@CULionsWBB) March 25, 2023
Columbia quickly retook the lead off a bucket from Davis for a back and forth second quarter. After Syracuse made a quick run late, Kitty Henderson responded with a basket to end the half and Columbia trailed 45–41.
“That is a very talented team. They have collected a lot of points”, coach Megan Griffith ’07CC said. “I think we gave our fans all their money today. Have fun. It was a great environment to play in today.”
The Lions came roaring out of halftime, scoring 10 unanswered with a 14-4 run, resulting in a timeout for the Orange with 7:10 left in the third quarter and Columbia back on top, 55-48. The lead would rise to 12 on a 3-pointer by Patrick with 2:36 left in the third quarter before Columbia took a 69–65 lead in the fourth.
“This season our team has been able to explode in two to three minute increments. I like to call it our two minute practice, like football,” said Griffith. “What we call our rush attack. But a lot of it starts with the stops we have.”
Syracuse would cut Columbia’s lead to 77-76 midway through the fourth quarter, but it was the closest the Orange would get. Davis would reply with a jumper on the ensuing possession as the Lions would fend off their ACC opponent for the final moments of the game.
Columbia will host a rematch with Harvard in the WNIT’s Great Eight on Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. After winning a share of the Ivy League title for the first time in school history, the Lions suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Crimson in the semifinals of the Ancient Eight Tournament.
“I expect to get the best from Harvard, just as I would hope they expect to get the best from us,” Griffith said. “But I’m really looking forward to that matchup. I’ve been hoping this would happen since the WNIT tournament started.”
Tickets for the match can be purchased here. The game is also broadcast locally on SNEE and nationwide ESPN3.
FOLLOW THE LIONS
Follow @CULionsWBB for the latest Columbia women’s basketball news Twitter, Instagram And Facebookor on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.
Matt Sugam ’23 SPS covered sports in the New York metropolitan area for over a decade. He has covered college and professional sports as a stringer for the Associated Press for the past nine years and has contributed to The New York Times, USA Today Network, NJ.com and SNY.tv. He covers Lions Athletics for gocolumbialions.com while pursuing an MS in Strategic Communications at Columbia SPS. Follow him on Twitter, InstagramAnd LinkedIn. Visit his website at www.mattsugam.com
|
Sources
2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2023/3/24/womens-basketball-columbia-topples-syracuse-in-a-shootout-88-82-returns-to-wnit-quarterfinals.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- No, Putin did not kneel before Xi Jinping DW 3/23/2023
- CND condemns UK decision to send depleted uranium shells to Ukraine –
- Hear why ex-prosecutor says Trump’s messages to attack Manhattan DA are crimes
- Donald Trump calls Xi Jinping’s comments to Putin ‘low point’ for US
- RAF Red Arrows 2023 display (UK only)
- The Pentagon has broken its silence on US airstrikes in Syria
- Xi Jinping’s chilling words for Putin
- British counter-terrorism police are investigating after man set fire near mosque
- The Security Council is not intended to be used as a platform for (…)
- Belarus Independence Day – United States Department of State
- Jason Sudeikis on ‘SNL’ and his Biden impression
- Massive KFC order spotted outside Xi Jinpings Hotel in Moscow