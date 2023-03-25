DeMars runs No. 2 5,000-meter mark in school history at Raleigh Relays





RALEIGH, NC Fresh off her Big Ten Indoor Championship in the event, Penn State Athletics Believe DeMars set the No. 2 time in program history on Friday night during the 5,000-meter run at the Raleigh Relays. It was an outstanding evening for the three Nittany Lion 5K runners who made the trip to Raleigh to race in the best 5K field in the country. DeMars clocked a 15:44.98, good for second all-time at Penn State. DeMars became just the sixth Nittany Lion female to break the 4:00 pm barrier, and the first since 1978 to run under 3:45 pm. Kathy Mills holds the Penn State record with her 15:32.52 in the aforementioned 1978 season. Next to the historic DeMars mark, Sophia everyone the 2022 Big Ten Outdoor Runner-Up in the 10,000m, set a new PR in the 5K, with a 16:27.10 clocking more than four seconds faster than her previous all-time 5K. The third member of the contingent, Kileigh Kane made her collegiate debut in the 5K distance with a 16:51.50. DeMars’ time clocks in as the second-best time in the Big Ten this season, with Ohio State’s Addie Engel finishing just 0.96 seconds ahead of DeMars in the same heat in Raleigh. The top 17 finishers in Raleigh earned the NCAA’s new top 17 qualifiers, meaning DeMars’ 7e-place finish gave her the number 7 in the country heading into the weekend. NEXT ONE The rest of the Nittany Lions squad will take to the track on Saturday, March 24 at the Hurricane Invitational hosted by Miami. FOLLOW THE NITTANY LIONS Follow our social media pages with the team on Facebook (PennStateTFXC) and Twitter/Instagram (@pennstatetfxc).

