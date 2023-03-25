A&T looks like the top seed going into the opening day of the MEAC Tournament





VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. The North Carolina A&T bowling team took care of things like a No. 1 during the first day of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Bowling Championship Tournament Friday at the Pinboy’s at the Beach. Settling things, the Aggies will not play until 2 p.m. on Saturday in a winner’s game against the Monmouth Hawks. The MEAC plays its tournament in Mega Match format, with the first segment of the competition played in traditional game format and the second in Baker. If necessary, the third segment will be played in a best-of-seven Baker format. The Aggies, the two-time defending MEAC champions and seventh-ranked team in the nation had a close match against Howard during the traditional game format portion of the Mega Match before winning 825-817. The Aggies took a 210 showing over Howard’s Sydney Allison to win. All-MEAC standout senior and first team Lauren Tomaszewski led the Aggies with a 191. A&T looked much better in Baker’s game. They blew out the Bison in Baker game with a 950-678 victory to advance by winning the Mega Match 2-0. The Aggies won the first game 225-144 and cruised on from there to face the No. 4 seed and 24th ranked team in the nation, Morgan State, in the second round. The Bears and the Aggies competed in a deciding best-of-seven Baker game to determine who would remain in the winner’s group. Unfortunately, the Aggies lost in the traditional format, 899-856. Melanie can the reigning two-time MEAC bowler of the year, led the Aggies with a 214 total pinfall. But Carrington Beaman’s 210 and Aliya Adams’ 189 left the Bears one game shy of advancing and the two-time defensive champions in the losers’ group. Instead, the Aggies recovered to win the Baker segment 1,028-926. The Aggies had three games over 200, including a 245-185 win in Game 5 to clinch the victory, ending the Mega Match at 1-1. A&T used that strong showing to look even more impressive in the best-of-seven. The Aggies swept Morgan 4-0 (203-168, 216-197, 189-140, 243-178) to set up their Saturday game with Monmouth. “Overall, we’re in the position I’d hoped for,” the A&T head coach said Kim Terrell-Kearney , the reigning three-time MEAC Coach of the Year. “The track conditions are challenging, so the scores are low. We need to play better at the start, so we don’t work as hard at the end.” Monmouth, the tournament’s third seed, moved into the winners’ bracket by beating sixth-seeded Coppin State 931-851 in traditional format before beating the Eagles with a 959-760. As a result, the Hawks advanced to face the No. 2 seed and 10th ranked team in the nation, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) Hawks. UMES defeated Monmouth 913-809 in traditional format before Monmouth tied things up with a 969-959 win at Baker. Then, in the best-of-seven, Monmouth defeated UMES 4-1. The winner of the Monmouth/A&T matchup will advance to the championship game on Sunday. The Aggies are looking to become the first team to three-peat as MEAC champions since UMES did it from 2013-15.

