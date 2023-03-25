Sun Devil Baseball wins first round of the Territorial Cup, 6-5





PHOENIX It was an exciting start to the Territorial Cup Series for Sun Devil Baseball as it rallied after a huge night Luke Keaschall to beat the Arizona Wildcats 6-5 on Friday night in front of 6,370 spectators at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. It was an exciting start to the Territorial Cup Series for Sun Devil Baseball as it rallied after a huge nightto beat the Arizona Wildcats 6-5 on Friday night in front of 6,370 spectators at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. It was a great night Keaschall, who put the team on its back with a pair of two-out home runs for five RBIs to single-handedly accelerate the Sun Devil offense. Jacob Tobias’ multi-hit night set up a crucial insurance run in the sixth, which would prove to be the difference in the final box score. Ross Dunn tonight had the mound for the Sun Devils (14-8, 3-1 Pac-12), despite not having his best going, 4.2 innings with seven hits, three runs and six strikeouts. Matt Binding piggybacking Dunn, who delivered a solid 3.1 innings of relief with just one hit and one run without a walk and two strikeouts to clinch the win. Dunn and Tieding left a combined nine Wildcat baserunners. In the end it was Blake Pivaroff who came in and recorded a save and a win for the Sun Devils. THE PIVOT POINT In a 2-2 ball game, Ross Dunn got stuck in the top of the third inning with the bases loaded with two outs. He braced himself to record a strikeout that not only accounted for three outs, but also kept the Wildcats from taking an early lead. THE BIG MOMENT As a sequel to from Ross Dunn jam escape, the Devils began a massive two-out rally in the bottom half of the frame, starting with a Ryan Kampos double to put runners on second and third base with two outs. Luke Keaschalls staggering three-run home run to center right—his second homer with two outs in the first three innings—just cleared Arizona midfielder Mac Bingham’s mit, breaking the 2-2 tie and putting the Devils up 5-2. THE LAST STRAW With what turned out to be much-needed insurance, Jacob Tobias drove in an RBI single in the sixth that would extend the Sun Devils lead to 6-3 at the time. That sixth run would be enough to hold off the Wildcats tonight Blake Pivaroff came in to close out the game against the heart of the Wildcat order with a 6-4 lead and record a pair of strikeouts – including the last out of the game after giving up a two-run solo shot that saw the Wildcats brought back within one point . NOTABLES

COLLECTION FOR COLLECTION

First inning In the top of the first, the Wildcats got off to a strong start with a leadoff triple to start the game. A walk put the Wildcats in the corners, and a single in the ensuing at bat gave them the early 1-0 lead. a Ross Dunn A strikeout got two out, but with runners on first and second, the Wildcats batted in another run on an RBI single to extend their lead to 2-0. A stolen base attempt failed for the Wildcats axis Ryan Kampos threw them out. The Wildcats led 2-0 heading into the bottom half. In the bottom half, the Sun Devils answered early with a two-out rally that started with a Ryan Kampos hit-by-pitch followed by Luke Keaschall smashing a 96 mph fastball over the wall at center right, tying the game. Jacob Tobias immediately gave the ball a lift to the middle, but fell just short of a back-to-back home run to end the inning. The game was tied 2-2. Second inning In the first half of the second, A Ross Dunn strikeout, his first of the evening and a flyout quickly brought the inning to two outs. A hit by pitch brought a Wildcat to base, but a flyout Wyatt Crenshaw ended the inning. The game was still tied 2-2. In the home half, a quiet inning for the Sun Devils offensive with a flyout followed by two strikeouts to put the Sun Devils in order. The game was still tied 2-2. Third inning In the top of the third inning, a self-imploding situation occurs Ross Dunn who gave up three consecutive walks to load the bases with two outs. However, a critical strikeout got him out of trouble. The game was still tied 2-2. Another 2-out rally for the Sun Devils in the bottom half. Kienvu started the inning on base from a hit by pitch. With two out, Ryan Kampos doubled to right field to put the Sun Devils in second and third. Than, Luke Keaschall drives a three-run home run over the center field wall to put the Sun Devils ahead 5-2. Jacob Tobias grounded out to end the inning. The Sun Devils led 5-2. Fourth inning In the top of the fourth, an one-out double had the Wildcats in scoring position early on. A pop-out accounted for two outs with the runner still in second place. A passed ball advanced the Wildcat’s runner to third base, but to no avail. A flyout ended the inning. The Sun Devils still led 5-2. In the bottom of the fourth, there was nothing for the Sun Devils. A lineout, strikeout and flyout tied them up. The Sun Devils still led 5-2. Fifth inning In the top of the fifth, the Wildcats produced a run of two outs themselves. A single followed by a stolen base put the runner in scoring position. An RBI single brought home the run for the third Wildcat run of the game. Another single closed the night for Ross Dun, where Matt Binding came to replace him with two outs in the fifth with runners on first and second base. A crucial strikeout ended the threats and limited the damage. The Sun Devils still led 5-3. In the bottom half a single out Wyatt Crenshaw reached on a Sun Devil, but a strikeout and double play on a pitch quickly ended the inning. The Sun Devils still led 5-3. Sixth inning In the top of the sixth, a lone hit pitch was the lone action on base for the Wildcats, as the Sun Devils made quick work on an error, grounder and flyout. The Sun Devils still led 5-3. In the bottom half a one-out E5 on a Luke Keaschall grounder moved him to second base and a Jacob Tobias An RBI single brought him home to extend the lead to three. A strikeout and a throw out ended the inning. The Sun Devils led 6-3. Seventh inning In the top of the seventh, a Wildcat solo home run gave them their fourth run of the game, but a pop-out flyout and strikeout ended it all. The Sun Devils still led 6-4. In the bottom of the seventh, a lone single for Wyatt Crenshaw was the only offensive play for the Sun Devils. They still led 6-4 en route to eighth. Eighth inning In the top of the eighth, a ground-out, a fly-out and a line-out put the Wildcats in order for the first time tonight. The Sun Devils still led 6-4. In the bottom half, a Jacob Tobias single was the Sun Devils’ lone offense on base. The Sun Devils still led 6-4. Ninth inning In the top of the ninth, the Wildcats hit a solo home run with two outs to narrow the deficit to one. It was, however Blake Pivaroff to get the strikeout, serve, and win the Sun Devils. NEXT ONE: Sun Devil Baseball continues its set against Arizona on Saturday night at 6:00 PM MST from Phoenix Municipal Stadium. The game airs on the Pac-12 network and is available over the air on KDUS 1060 AM.

