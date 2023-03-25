Cassella empowers Phoenix to win over Delaware





Next game: Delaware 3/25/2023 | 14.00 hours March 25 (Sat) / 2pm Delaware Elon, NC- The Elon Phoenix (14-8, 6-1 CAA) used a first inning knockout punch to take care of the Delaware Blue Hens (9-12, 2-2 CAA) on Friday night, 12-2 , to earn their sixth straight conference victory. This is the best start to CAA play for the Phoenix since 2019, when Elon also started their conference schedule 6-1. The Phoenix pitching staff continued to silence the CAA bats, limiting the Blue Hens to two runs and limiting their top two hitters, Bryce Greenly and Joey Loynd, to just 1-for-7 at the plate. Elon got another strong performance on the mound from it Shea Sprague who took his fourth win of the season. Justin Casella continued to swing a hot bat and finished the day 2-for-4 with a first-inning grand slam that would put the Phoenix ahead for good. Cassella would add a triple to his total in the third and finish the night with four RBI. Both Lucas Stephenson And Connor Offshack would add to their home run totals as the Phoenix batted down three home runs as a team. With UNCW sharing a double-header with Stony Brook earlier in the day, the Phoenix now have sole possession in first place from the CAA, 6-1. HOW IT HAPPENED Striking first, Delaware struck hard as lead-off hitter JJ Freeman took the second pitch of the ball game and placed it over the right field fence to give the Blue Hens an early 1–0 lead.

Elon would respond in the bottom of the first with good at bats of Charlie Grenatell , Kenny Mallory Jr. And Ryan Sprock that would load the bases.

Cole Reynolds would give the Phoenix the lead after a two-run double hit both Granatell and Mallory Jr. would score Tanner Holliman walk Justin Casella took a quick ball on the first pitch and unquestionably launched a home run over the high left field wall to give the Phoenix a five-run lead with one swing of the bat.

Unbeatable, the leading hitter of the Phoenix Connor Offshack would follow up the grand slam with a solo shot of his own to extend Elon's runs in the inning to seven and their lead to six.

After opening inning, scoring attacks, both Shea Sprague and reliever Joey Silan began to settle in for their clubs. Shea Sprague would not allow a run for the next four innings and would limit the Blue Hen batters to singles only and a single double.

The Phoenix would extend their lead in the bottom of the fifth when Connor Offshack secured a basesloaded infield single to extend Phoenix's lead to seven. James Broderick would then take home Cole Reynolds on a sacrifice fly to give the Phoenix another multi-run inning.

The Blue Hens would get one run back with three hits to score Josear Diaz in the top of the sixth, but Shea Sprague would strike out Brett Lesher with runners on second and third to end the Delaware threat.

Lucas Stephenson would get the Delaware run back and then some at the plate in the next half inning. After a double lead of Kenny Mallory Jr. would home the backstop over the left field wall to extend Elon's lead to 11-2.

Elon would get their final run of the night in the bottom of the eighth when Stephenson grounded out to shortstop and scored Kenny Mallory Jr. giving Elon a ten-point lead.

Illuminator Joe Sprake would slam the door on the Blue Hens by pitching a perfect last three innings, facing only nine batters, and striking them all out. NOTES AND STATISTICS With Friday's victory, the Phoenix extended their winning streak to six games in CAA play, the longest streak in the conference.

This is Elon’s fourth consecutive conference game with at least 12 runs. The first Elon team to do so since Elon’s 2009 NCAA Tournament team.

With Elon scoring double-digit runs in four consecutive conference games, the Phoenix joined the 2010 as the last Elon team to reach that mark.

Shea Sprague earned his fourth win on the mound, tying him for second most wins in the conference. Sprague now has a 2.17 ERA and has struckout 32 batters with only seven walks.

Elon's attack continues to strike early and often. In Elon's last six games, they have combined for 16 runs in the first inning alone.

In Elon’s last eight games, they went 18 innings with multiple runs scored. In Elon’s last six games, the Phoenix scored five or more runs in an inning on seven occasions.

Lucas Stephenson hit his third home run of the season in Friday's game. Elon now has five players with at least three home runs.

Cole Reynolds extended his on-base streak, he has now reached base safely in 15 games in a row. Reynolds also extended his team-leading four-game hitting streak against the Blue Hens.

Justin Casella hit his second grand slam of the season with the first coming against the NC State Wolfpack in the Phoenix' 14-6 victory in Raleigh.

hit his second grand slam of the season with the first coming against the NC State Wolfpack in the Phoenix’ 14-6 victory in Raleigh. The first inning was the Phoenix’s highest-scoring first frame of the season and the Phoenix’s second-most runs in an inning this season, only trailing Quinnipiac by eight runs in an inning.

In Elon’s last five wins, they have averaged just under 14 runs per game. The highest scoring output of that streak came in the final game against Monmouth where Elon scored 18 points.

Since the back-to-back losses to UNCG, the Phoenix are 10-3 with only losses to Northeastern, nationally ranked East Carolina and nationally ranked Wake Forest. NEXT ONE The Phoenix will return to Latham Park on Saturday to win the series, with the first ball being at 2pm. The final game of the series will take place on Sunday with the first pitch at 1:00 PM.

