Valdes puts No. 25 Aztecs to 11-10 win





Next game: at Santa Clara 31-03-2023 | 4:30 p.m. PT Mar. 31 (Fri) / 4:30 PM PT bee Santa Clara IRVINE, California With less than four minutes left to play, the No. 25 San Diego State water polo team trailed the Concordia University, Irvine (CUI) Golden Eagles, 8-6, 8-6, but Claudia Valdes scored twice to send the game to extra time and then picked up two more goals in extra time including the winner of the game with 1:27 to play and the Aztecs came away with an 11-10 win. The win brought the Aztecs’ record to 1-1 in Golden Coast Conference (GCC) play, 8-14 overall, while Concordia is now 13-10 on the year and 2-2 in GCC action. Valdes finished with the best five goals of the season. Believe Cerrusi, Klara Goldstein , Kendall Houck , Rose Kanemy , Amanda Legaspi and Ella Weigand each scored once in the win. Keeper Mandy Lagerlof had eight saves and improved her record this season to 6-9. Valdes got the scoring going to give Scarlet and Black a 1-0 lead with her first of the day just 34 seconds into the match. Concordia responded with a pair of goals to take a 2-1 lead, but by Cerrusi’s score with six ticks left in the first inning, the game was tied 2-2 after eight minutes. The teams traded the first four goals of the second period, with CUI scoring the first, but Legaspi tied the score at 3-3 with 5:22 left before the break. The Golden Eagles went back to the front 25 seconds later, but just 12 seconds after that, at 4:45, Weigand made it 4-4. With 2:03 to play before halftime, Goldstein hit the back of the cage to put the Aztecs up 5-4 and that was the halftime score. Coming out of the break, Concordia struck twice and kept SDSU off the scoreboard, so the game went to fourth with CUI leading 6-5. Houck tied it at 6-6 with a goal at 6:01, but San Diego State then let in a pair of strikes, coming second with 3:50 to play, to trail 8-6. Valdes then took over. She accounted for four of the team’s last five goals, with the first two, with 2:23 and the 1:20 to play, tied at 8–8 and the game sent to extra time. In the first three-minute overtime, Kanemy scored for 24 seconds, and Valdes followed that with her fourth of the day, at 1:25, to give SDSU a 10–8 lead heading into the second extra session. The Golden Eagles got one goal back at 1:57 of the second overtime, but Valdes scored the eventual game winner with 1:27 left on the clock. From there, SDSU played a solid defense, conceding a pointless goal with 35 seconds left to play and securing the 11-10 victory. The Aztecs outmaneuvered Concordia, 36 to 26, and with the win broke a two-game skid. State of San Diego: 2-3-0-3-2-1 11

concordia: 2-2-2-2-0-2 – 10 San Diego State Goals: Valdes (5), Cerrusi (1), Goldstein (1), Houck (1), Kanemy (1), Legaspi (1), Weigand (1)

Concordia Goals: Tormey (3), Evezard (2), Perreira (2), Ravelo (2), Corbett (1) San Diego state saves: Lagerlof (8)

Concordia saves: cavas (13)

