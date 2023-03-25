Cal Poly beats UC Irvine for first win of 2023 season





VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — A pair of throwing errors by UC Irvine allowed Cal Poly to score an unearned run in the eighth inning, break a 4-4 tie and lift the Mustangs to a 5-4 victory in the opener of a Big West Conference baseball series Friday night for 1,623 at Baggett Stadium. The Anteaters loaded the bases in the ninth on two walks and an infield single, but Kyle Scott earned his second save of the year with a strikeout and a line drive caught by center fielder Jake Steels who made a sliding catch for the first out earlier in the inning. With the win, the first in five one-point decisions this season, Cal Poly has his first two-game winning streak of the year, improving to 5-13 overall and 2-2 in Big West games. UC Irvine fell to 12-6 and 1-3. The visiting Anteaters had a three-game lead, but Cal Poly bounced back each time. UC Irvine scored a run in the top of the first inning, but Cal Poly answered as Ryan Stafford scored on a wild pitch and Wyatt King drew a basesloaded walk for a 2-1 Mustang advantage. Both teams left the bases loaded in the opening frame. The Anteaters forged a two-run lead in the top of the third for a 3-2 lead. Cal Poly tied the game at 3-3 in the fifth on an RBI double down the right field line Colin Villegas . UC Irvine’s third lead of the game, 4-3, came in the seventh on Chase Call’s RBI single in rightfield to tie the game 3-3. The Mustangs tied the score again at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning Joe Yorke with runners on first and third base with one out, grounded out to shortstop to drive in the run. In the Mustang eighth, King reached second base when his comebacker was thrown down the right field line. Taison Corios The sacrifice bunt for the plate was thrown out at first base and also down the right field line, allowing King to score the go-ahead run. Dirk is correct (1-3), who replaced starter Bryce Warrecker in the sixth inning, he pitched 2 1/3 innings for the win, allowing one walk and three hits with one earned run. Scott struckout in the ninth for the save. Warrecker gave up three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings with three walks and a pair of strikeouts. The loss was at the expense of Tanner Brooks (0-1), who gave up the unearned run in the eighth inning. UC Irvine starter David Vizcaino threw 36 pitches in the first inning and gave up two runs on three hits and a few walks. Cal Poly’s nine hits included two Steels singles and Villegas’ double. UC Irvine outhit the Mustangs 11-9, led off by Jo Oyama with three hits and two hits by Anthony Martinez and Myles Smith. The second game of the series will be played on Saturday at 4 p.m. and will feature a pair of left-handers — Travis Weston (2-2, 6.26 ERA) for Cal Poly and Nick Pinto (2-0, 1.96 ERA) for UC Irvine. Also on Saturday, the rededication of the Ozzie Smith statue will take place at 2:30 p.m. with his namesake on hand for the ceremony. The series finale is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m.

