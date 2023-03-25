SDSU falls to Fresno State, 6-3





Next game: the state of Fresno 3/25/2023 | 4 p.m. PT March 25 (Sat) / 4 p.m. PT the state of Fresno SAN DIEGO — San Diego State gave up four runs in the top of the sixth inning and was unable to bounce back in a 6-3 loss to Fresno State on Friday-evening at SDSU Softball Stadium. The Aztecs (16-10, 1-3 MW) took the lead over the Bulldogs (11-16, 1-0 MW) by a 3-2 margin when Cali Decker smashed Bella Espinoza in the bottom of the fifth inning. However, FS tied the score in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Keahilele Mattison and a three-run homer by Julian Wilson. SDSU tied the game in the sixth and seventh to suffer its second consecutive loss. Fresno State took a 2-0 lead in the third inning when Wilson tripled inside Emma Martinez and scored on a fielder’s choice bunt by Jamie Hicks. San Diego State answered in the fourth as MacBarbara single entered Jillian Celis and Barbara later scored on a sacrifice fly by Decker. Barbara and Espinoza each had two for the Aztecs. Sarah Lehman took the loss after allowing four runs on two hits and walking four in 3 2/3 innings of relief, while striking out three. Allie Light started the game and gave up two runs on seven hits, including six strikeouts. THE NOTE SDSU dropped to 15-4 on the season as he led at any point in the game. THE NOTE II San Diego State fell to 14-2 on the year after leading by five innings. STAT OF THE DAY The Aztecs have lost two consecutive Mountain West games in the same season since the last two games of the 2021 campaign vs. Fresno State. NEXT ONE SDSU will even watch the weekend series with the Bulldogs at 4 p.m. PT Saturday. Fresno ranks 6, San Diego ranks 3 State of Fresno (11-16, 1-0 MW) 002 004 0 — 6 9 1

State of San Diego (16-10, 1-3 MW) 000 210 0 —

Neiss, Gilmore (4), Denman (5) and Bunker; Light, Lehman (4) and Decker

W-Denman, 5-2; L-Lehman, 6-2

HR: Fresno State, Wilson

