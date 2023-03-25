



BOSTON Boston University’s lightweight rowing program opened the spring portion of the 2022-23 season with a double race against Boston College, taking three wins along the Charles River on Saturday (March 25). The Second Varsity Eight, sent by Maya Prison and caressed by Savannah Jacobini started strong in the first 500 meters and never looked back, finishing with open water in a time of 6:59.8. The Eagles got a victory in the V8 race. The Terrier crew, sent by Rayna Kuthal and caressed by Delaney Bernier , gained an early lead over the first 500 yards, but Boston College’s strong push for the halfway point saw it take over in the second half of the stretch. BU clocked in at 6:47.0. The Varsity 4, piloted by Heather Shinn and stroked by Jacovini, had at least a three-seat lead at the Harvard Bridge, withstood a last-ditch attack from the Eagles at the finish to win with a time of 7:57.7. In the 3V/Novice 8 race, the BU crew came by Mayberry brand and caressed by Caddy Messimer built an almost full-length lead over the first 500 meters and held that lead the entire course to finish first in 7:22.1. BU will stay home next Sunday (April 2) and receive Bates on the Charles River. RESULTS Variety 8 Boston College 6:42.6 IT’S 6:47.0 2V8 THIS IS 6:59.8 Boston College 7:05.6 V4 THIS IS 7:55.1 Boston College “A” 7:57.7 Boston College “B”x 3V/Beginner 8 BU 7:22.1 Boston College 7:26.2 LINE UP Variety 8 Bow Lilly McSweeney 2 Charlotte Duan 3 Luke Smith 4 Zoey goodness 5 Ela Ersan 6 Nina Palmer 7 Macy Rickman Heart attack Delaney Bernier send Rayna Kuthal 2V8 Bow Alan Hoffman 2 Natalie Erb 3 Caroline Burchette 4 Caddy Messimer 5 Perrin Lafky 6 Kieran Purandare 7 Gambling Ava Heart attack Savannah Jacobini send Maya Prison V4 Bow Perrin Lafky 2 Natalie Erb 3 Gambling Ava Heart attack Savannah Jacobini send Heather Shinn 3V/Beginner 8 Bow Kylie Lough 2 Madison Cooper 3 Sarah Spanek 4 Isabella Turolla 5 Catherine Clark 6 Zoe Meurer 7 Caroline Burchette Heart attack Caddy Messimer send Mayberry brand

