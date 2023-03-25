Wildcats Open Home Meet with multiple top finishes





TUCSON, Arizona. Arizona Track and Field completed its first home game of the season, the Willie Williams Classic, at Drachman Stadium on Friday. The day was filled with top finishes for the Wildcats, including first-place performances Tabenisa Havea , Youssef Koudsi And Neysia Howard . FIELD HIGHLIGHTS In the first part of the day, the men’s hammer throw, Jordan Ghost finished second with a height of 71.92 m (235-11). That mark is the second best in the NCAA behind the lead mark Geist threw in the Bahamas last weekend. Additionally, ava david placed third overall in the women’s hammer throw with a throw of 57.87 m (189-10). Her final throw of the event was her best and propelled her to a top-three finish. The Wildcats had a dominant day in the women’s shot put. freshman Tabenisa Havea had a PR throw of 16.15m (53-0) to win the event. She was followed by Mackenna Orie . who placed second overall with a mark of 16.01m (52-6.5), and Lauryn love who finished fourth with a toss of 14.88m (48-10). In the last event of the day, the men’s discus throw, the Wildcats finished on a high level with Youssef Koudsi winning the match and Zak Lando third places. Koudssi’s best throw was a personal best of 56.88 m (186-7) and Landa’s best was also a personal best of 54.53 m (178-11). Reinaldo Rodrigues finished second in the men’s long jump with a jump of 7.68 m (25-2.5). Sir Jonathan Sims also placed sixth overall in his first collegiate outdoor long jump competition. In the women’s long jump, freshman Taylor wise was the top finisher for the Wildcats, placing fourth overall with a jump of 5.76 m (18-10.75). Jared O’Riley placed second overall in the men’s javelin throw with a throw of 67.53 m (221-6). With only 0.03 meters he was barely eliminated by the competitor in first place. In the women’s javelin throw, Erin Thank you fourth overall with a throw of 44.58 m (146-3). Makenzie Dilworth also broke her personal best in the event by over three meters, finishing seventh in her first meet of the year. In the men’s high jump, freshman Kristjan Sigfinnsson tied for second place after overcoming a height of 2.05 m (6-8.75). TRACK HIGHLIGHTS

Neysia Howard was the first Wildcat to run on the day, and she did not disappoint. Howard won the women’s 200 meters with a time of 23.45, which was 0.02 seconds off her personal best. Additionally, Lauryn Ford clocked a new personal best in the event of 24.53. Antonia Sanchez Nunez also ran a PR time. Men’s 200 meters Trayvion White-Austin finished fifth overall with a time of 21.27. James Onanubosi also finished eighth with a time of 21.46. Additionally, Brian Limeimage ran a personal best in the event. Sailor Hutton was the Wildcats’ leading finisher in the women’s 1500 m, placing seventh overall with a time of 4:33.24. In the men’s 1500 meters, freshman Logan Mark placed fifth with a time of 3:54.81 in his first game of the track and field season. Megan Karp ran a massive personal best of 17:19.45 in the women’s 5000 m to place third overall. In the men’s 5000 meters, Ian Sanchez finished fourth overall and Noah Yodon placed fifth. Additionally, Jeffrey Sillers clocked a massive personal best in the event, scoring more than 30 seconds off his previous record. The Willie Williams Classic continues tomorrow with events starting at 8:00 AM MST. The first collegiate field event is the men’s pole vault, which begins at 10:00 AM MST, and the first collegiate running event is the women’s 4x100m relay, which begins at 11:05 AM MST. Live results of all competitions can be found here. FOLLOW THE WILDCATS! Fans can stay up to date with the latest Arizona Track and Field news by following us on our Facebook (Facebook.com/ArizonaTrack), Twitter (@ArizonaTrack), Instagram (arizonatrack), and YouTube (Youtube.com/arizonawildcatstrack) accounts.

