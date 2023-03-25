Softball falls in Doubleheader at Yale

Next game: at Yale 3/26/2023 | 12:30 p.m Apple. 26 (Sun) / 12:30 p.m bee Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. Columbia dropped both games of Friday’s doubleheader at Yale losing 11-3 in game one and losing 9-8 in extra innings in the second game.

The Lions drop to 6-13 overall and 2-3 in Ivy League play. Columbia will have a chance to take the series finale on Sunday.

Game 1

Columbia found themselves in a hole early on as Yale scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and one run in the second to take an early 4–0 lead.

The Lions transferred a run in the top of the third. First year Eleni Katsivalis led off the inning with a double to center left. sophomore Maddie Souza followed with a single. She advanced to second base when Katsivalis was thrown out at home plate. Junior Jade Hill then hit a two-out double to right that brought home Souza.

Yale responded with three points in the bottom of the third frame to extend the lead, 7–1. The Bulldogs sealed the 11-3 run victory with a fourth spot in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Columbia added two runs in the fourth before the game ended. sophomore Cami Neal launched her first home run of the season over the left field wall to start the inning. First year Georgia Corey walked later in the inning. She later scored on a fielder’s choice.

Junior right-hander Rachel Reyes (1-3) was charged with the loss in 2.2 innings of work. She gave up seven runs on six hits while walking three batters and striking out three. Freshman left-handed Charlotte Laidler pitched 1.1 innings when she gave up three runs on three hits. Freshman right-handed Sarah Michami threw 0.1 inning and gave up one run on one hit.

Game 2

The Columbia bats were hot to get the second game going. The Lions jumped out to a 6–0 lead in the middle of the second inning before Yale staged a comeback to cap off a 9–8 extra innings win.

Senior Megan Ryono hit a solo shot to left field to start the second game of the day. The solo shot was Ryono’s second homer of the season. Junior Jade Hill came to the plate next and hit a ball over the left field wall to hit back-to-back solo home runs to start the game.

Senior Bubba Gleaves followed by a doubling down the right field line. sophomore Cami Neal continued her hot streak at the plate as she rolled a double down the left field line to score Gleaves for the third run of the inning. Neal later scored in the frame as a junior Maddy Rifenberick singled up the left side to give the Lions a 4-0 lead.

The bats stayed warm heading into the second inning as Ryono led off the inning with a double to left field. Hill followed with a double to center right that scored Ryono. A groundout by Gleaves moved Hill to third when Neal came to the plate. Neal recorded her second RBI double of the day as she launched a ball to center field, Hill scored to give Columbia the 6-0 lead.

Yale didn’t back down, as the Bulldogs posted a three-spot in the bottom of the second inning to cut Columbia’s lead in half. The Bulldogs added another run in the bottom of the third before scoring a spot of four in the fifth inning to tie the game.

The Lions added two more runs in the top of the fifth. sophomore Caroline Palys have started the frame with a single right field. Senior Daniel Mandichak then stepped up and launched a two-run blast to center field in her first homer of the season.

Still tied at the end of the seventh inning, the game entered the eighth inning. The Lions went down in order in the top of the inning. The Bulldogs began the inning with a walk. A stolen base brought a runner in scoring position with one out. A Yale double down the left field line scored the runner and sealed the win.

Reyes (1-4) was charged with her second loss of the day as she threw 3.0 innings and gave up one run on three hits. She walked three batters and struckout three during the performance. Sophomore right-handed Jordan Hill fired 4.1 innings and gave up eight runs on eight hits. She walked six batters and retired two.

The Lions close out the series with Yale on Sunday. The first litter is scheduled at 12:30 p.m

