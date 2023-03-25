Baseball improves to 3-1 in Sun Belt with home win





BOONE, NC Inning after inning, App State’s offense continued to score runs. And jug Xander Hamilton kept putting zeroes. Playing their first Sun Belt Conference home game of the season, the Mountaineers led wire-to-wire in a 10–7 victory against Georgia State, who entered the High Country with a 3–0 league record. App State (12-8, 3-1) scored in each of the first six innings, and Hamilton didn’t allow a run in five of those frames as the Mountaineers built a 9-2 lead heading into the seventh. Pitching in the seventh inning for the first time this year, Hamilton improved to 4-1 by striking out nine batters and giving up five hits in a season-best 6.1 innings. He ended his 112-pitch evening with a strikeout in the seventh before giving way to Skylar Brooks And Jackson Steenma recorded the last six outs. He took over with a 9-4 lead, two runners up and no one out in the eighth. A double play and flyout limited the damage and Golston Gillespie extended the lead to 10-4 when he hit his seventh homer of the season in the bottom of the eighth. Alex Eagle (2-for-3, three RBI’s, two walks), Austin St Laurent (2-for-2, two RBIs, one walk) and Gillespie (2-for-3, three runs scored, two walks) had multi-hit games for the Mountaineers. The evening began with a dedication of the scoreboard by C. Philip Byers, with Dr. Sheri Everts and others on hand to watch Byers throw out the ceremonial first pitch. A walk, bunt and walk loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning Hayden Cross , who delivered a sacrifice fly to the center. The Mountaineers loaded the bases with one out in the second on consecutive walks and a hit by pitch before St. Laurent hit a two-run single up the middle. Xavier Moronta later scored on a throwing error to make it 4-0, and Gillespie scored on a two-out single by Aguila in the third. Georgia State narrowed the deficit to 5-2 on an RBI single and a runscoring wild pitch in the fourth, but App State answered with back-to-back doubles by Luke Drumheller and cross in the bottom half of the frame. Aguila hit a two-run single to score Gillespie and Hunter Wilder in the fifth, and Wilder had an RBI groundout in the sixth to bring home C. J. Boyd who had singled and advanced to third on a two-base error. Georgia State made some noise with a three-run ninth, helped by a two-out, two-run double with some unfortunate miscommunication for Steensma, but he caused a groundout to end the game. Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 3 PM.

