Baseball falls, 12-3, at Michigan

Next game: at Michigan 3/26/2023 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon B1G+ March 26 (Sun) / 1 p.m bee Michigan History

ANN ARBOR, Mich. The Penn State baseball team dropped a 12-3 decision in Michigan at Ray Fisher Stadium on Saturday. The Nittany Lions got away from an early 5-0 deficit by a run each in the fourth and fifth inning, but Michigan scored five runs in the sixth to get back on track. The Nittany Lions fell to 12-7 overall, while Michigan improved to 11-11.

Travis Luensman got the start for the Nittany Lions, four innings. Luensmann allowed six runs (four earned) on five hits. He registered three strikeouts and four walks. Ryan Partridge worked two innings and gave up five runs on four hits. He struckout two batters. Jacob coffin pitched two innings, gave up one (unearned) run on two hits and struckout one.

Chase Allen made the start for Michigan. He gave up two runs on nine hits, struckout five and walked two. Noah Rennard scored 1.1 scoreless frames before Eamon Horwedel took the mound for the last two innings, giving up one run on two hits.

Penn State registered 11 hits. Billy Gerlott went three-for-three with an RBI triple. Gun Norris added two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Johnny Piacentino contributed two hits and an RBI, while Kyle Hannon had a double, a stolen base and two runs. Brenden Franks had a pinch-hit double and scored a run.

The Wolverines collected 12 hits. Jonathan Kim had two hits, including a double, and three RBI’s. Jake Marti drove in three runs and scored one, while Ted Burton had two hits, two RBIs and two runs. Gabe Sotres tripled and scored a run.

Michigan jumped out to an early lead in the first. With runners on second and third base, Burton chopped a high ground ball to score Cody Jefferis. Joe Longo followed with a double to the left to drive in Tito Flores. A line drive from Joey Velazquez rolled into the right field corner for a double that put Burton and Longo on the board. Michigan led 4-0 after the first frame.

The Wolverines added a run in the third. With one out, Sotres flied out to the right that went to the wall for a triple. A ground ball by Marti resulted in a ground-out, but enabled Sotres to cross the plate. Michigan had a 5-0 lead through three.

Penn State got a run in the fourth. Hannon led off the inning with a double off the wall at right. Piacentino followed with a single to left to put runners at the corners. Two batters later, Norris grounded a ground ball deep into the hole at second for an infield single as Hannon scored from third.

Michigan also scored a run in the fourth. Jefferis led off the inning with an infield single. Jefferis moved to second on an error before scoring on a single through the middle by Burton. Michigan extended the lead to 6-1.

Penn State scored a run in the fifth. With two outs, Hannon took a 3-2 pitch for a walk. The junior stole second. Piacentino followed with a single to left as Hannon raced home and beat the throw. The Nittany Lions cut Michigan’s lead to 6-2.

Michigan answered with five runs in the sixth. With two outs and the bases loaded, Marti singled to right to kill Burton and Robert Pitts Jr. to score. After Mitch Voit walked, Kim hit a line drive to the left that was carried to the wall to clear the bases and extend Michigan’s lead to 11-2.

The Wolverines added a run in the seventh. With runners on the corners, a grounder to first base by Cody Hultink enabled Jack Van Remortel to score. Michigan pushed the lead to 12-2.

Penn State scored a run in the eighth. With two outs, Franks, as a pinch-hitter, lined a double into the right corner. Gerlott followed with a flyout to right, which resulted in a triple and Franks scored for the Nittany Lions’ third run.

The Nittany Lions conclude their series against the Wolverines on Sunday. The first pitch is scheduled at 1 p.m. with a broadcast on B1G+.

Season and single game tickets for the 2023 Penn State baseball season are available here. Season tickets are $75 for adults and free for youth (12 and under).

Penn State’s 2023 baseball season is presented by The Family Clothesline.