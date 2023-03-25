Pilots first in Varsity 8 Race at Husky Open





SEATTLE, Wash. – The Varsity 8 for the Portland Pilots took first place in their race at the Husky Open, Portland’s first win of the year. The second Varsity 8 also took second place, while the Varsity 4 placed third in their race. “All of our teams gained valuable experience today,” said Portland head coach Gulliver Scott. “It was exciting to see the team deliver what we were focused on in practice. We still have room for improvement and look forward to getting back to work.” With a time of 6:57.570, the Varsity 8 for Portland recorded their fastest time at the Husky Open since 2019, when they set a program record. The first Varsity 8 has taken a win each of the last three times they have competed in the meet. Dawon Lee was the pilots’ mate, while Maddie Olson was the baton. “I couldn’t be more proud of how this team turned the challenges we faced this spring into stepping stones rather than roadblocks,” said Olson. “This is just the beginning and I can’t wait to see what we do for the rest of this season. Go Pilots!” The other boats for the Pilots also performed admirably. The second Varsity 8 finished narrowly second behind the Seattle U Redhawks, losing by just under half a second with a time of 7:22.904. Clarissa Gutierrez was the coxswain while Sarah Redmond was the baton. The Varstiy 4 recorded a time of 8:29.921 with Abbey McHugh coxswain and Abbey Storms batsman. The pilots race on their home track in a double encounter against the Saint Mary’s Gaels and the Seattle U Redhawks on Saturday, April 8 in Vancouver Lake. Keep an eye on PortlandPilots.com for more information. Varsity 8 results

1. Portland, 6:57,570 2. Calpoly, 6:59,873

3. Seattle Pacific, 7:12,668

4. Western Washington, 7:16,834

5. Seattle U, 7:25,058 Results Second Varsity 8 1. Seattle U, 7;22,487

2. Portland, 7:22,904 3. Seattle Pacific, 7:38,643

4. CalPoly, 7:58,792 Varsity 4 results 1. Cal Poly, 8:12,502

2. Seattle Pacific, 8:18,555

3. Portland, 8:29,921 4. Western Washington, 8:30,892 Varsity 8 lineup CDawon Lee

8 Maddie Olson

7 Colleen Cushing

6 Mia Kilmister

5Claire Banasky

4Lexi Turner

3 Olivia Zilavy Pailthorp

2 Kate Festel

1 Lexa Wendl Second Varsity 8 lineup C Clarissa Gutierrez

8 Sarah Redmond

7 Veronica Conklin

6 Lauren Poehlman

5 Made Franco

4Natalie Baier

3 Phoebe Barkann

2 Rachel Mann

1 Gabriel Garcia Varsity 4 lineup C Abbey McHugh

4 Abbey storms

3 Rachel Hester

2 Isabella Honey

1 Olivia Fred Buy your tickets now! Secure your spot to any upcoming home event with Portland Pilots tickets now by visitingPortlandPilots.com/Ticketsor by downloading the Portland Pilots app. For information on group and fan experience packs, emailpilotsboxoffice@up.edu. Donate today Fans interested in contributing to the Pilot Athletics Fund can do so byclick here. Your gift will directly assist our nearly 300 student-athletes in their pursuit of making a difference in our community and achieving academic and athletic excellence. Thank you for supporting Pilot Athletics! Follow along with the action Get the latest news and information about your favorite University of Portland athletic programs by visitingPortland Pilots. com. You can also follow us for the most dynamic coverage and team-oriented content by following usTwitterlike usFacebookand follow usInstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://portlandpilots.com/news/2023/3/25/rowing-pilots-take-first-in-varsity-8-race-at-husky-open.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related