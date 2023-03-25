



DURHAM, NC The Columbia women got their first start at the NCAA Fencing Championships on Saturday. The trio of Delphine DeVore , Zander Rhodes And Nora Burke have completely put themselves in the mix to qualify for tomorrow afternoon’s semi-finals. As a team, the Lions are now in third place, 130 points behind Notre Dame (159) and Princeton (146). “Our foilists did a great job in the beginning and both have a good chance of earning a spot in the semi-finals,” said head coach Michael sincerely said. “Nora was a rock star for us in saber today. She had 11 wins and was on her way to a few more. We knew today’s first round of epee was going to be challenging with the group we were in, but I’m proud of how Tierna (Oxenreider) and Ariana (Mangano) battled all day. I am confident that they will all finish strong tomorrow and be on the hunt for some great individual accolades.” DeVore and Rhodes each got off to a hot start in foil, going 12-2 together in the first round. Rhodes posted back-to-back 3-1 sessions to finish with 11 wins and is in third place, boosting her chances of reaching the semi-finals. DeVore was 7-0 in the first group and finished the day 10-5 to put her in sixth place, just one win out of a top-four placing. Burke was as consistent as they come in saber, winning over 70 percent of her bouts in each round to finish in fourth place at 11-4. Vera Kong recorded five wins, good for 19th place heading into Sunday. for epee, tender ox herder sits in eighth place on a perfect 4-for-4 second round. She ended the day with a score of 9-6 and . Ariana Mangano won five bouts, putting her in 18th place with two rounds to go. Sunday is the last day of the NCAA Championships, with two more round-robin sessions starting at 9 a.m.GoDuke.com. After the round robins, the top-four finishers in each weapon will fence in 15-touch semi-finals, with winners fencing to determine first and second place and non-advancing fencers receiving a tie for third place. The semi-finals and championship fights follow at 1:30 p.mESPN+. An institution’s place in the championships is based on the points earned by each individual. A team receives one point for each victory of its student-athletes during the round-robin competition. Follow @CULionsFencing for the latest news on Columbia’s fencing programsTwitterAndInstagramand the web at GoColumbiaLions.com. INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS THROUGH THREE ROUNDS

Ladies Degen 8. tender ox herder 18. Ariana Mangano Foil for women 3. Zander Rhodes 6. Delphine DeVore Women’s Saber 3. Nora Burke 19. Vera Kong

