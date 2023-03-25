



Next game: at Virginia 31-03-2023 | 5 p.m ESPNU March 31 (Fri) / 5 p.m bee Virginia PHILADELPHIA duke junior Brennan O’Neill scored three goals and added three assists and the Blue Devil defense blocked the Saint Joseph’s offense to clinch a 12-9 victory in men’s lacrosse action at Sweeney Field Saturday afternoon. The fourth-ranked Blue Devils have won seven straight and are improving to 9-1 overall. Saint Joseph’s drop to 4-4 overall, with the three-goal loss being the biggest for the Hawks this season. Andrew McAdorey had two goals and an assist, as the Blue Devils had nine different scorers in the win. How it happened Saint Joseph’s opened the scoring midway through the first half before Duke responded with two goals in 1:34 for a 2–1 lead. The Hawks tied the score with a man-up goal with 3:25 left in the opening stanza.

The Blue Devils killed the final 40 seconds of the full-time penalty, registering a pair of goals 12 seconds apart to take a 4–2 lead going into the first interval. Garrett Leadmon shot past Saint Joseph's goaltender and Jake Naso 12 seconds later, he recorded his fourth of the season.

Duke and Saint Joseph's traded goals in the opening minutes of the second period before the Blue Devils gripped the Hawks, beating them 6–0 in the space of 23 minutes to take an 11–4 lead late in the third quarter to take.

O’Neill scored the point with two goals and an assist to send the Blue Devils leading 8–4 into halftime.

Beginner charles balsamo made it a five-goal game four minutes into the third game Aidan Danenza scored his only goal of the game 32 seconds later to extend the Duke's lead to six goals.

After the Blue Devils extended their lead to seven, 11–4, with a McAdorey goal, the Hawks ended their winless streak at 11:20 PM with a Carter Page goal.

Page’s goal fired up the Hawks in the fourth quarter as Saint Joseph’s scored four of five goals in the final quarter for the 12–9 final. Two of the four scores came on extra men in the last 90 seconds. The Hawks finished the game 3-5 on a man-up offense.

Wilson Stephenson And Kenny Brewer anchored the duke’s dense defense with phenomenal performance. Stephenson had six ground balls and three turnovers caused, while Brower had two turnovers caused and a season-high five ground balls while holding Saint Joseph’s leading scorer Levi Anderson scoreless.

Wilson Stephenson And Kenny Brewer anchored the duke's dense defense with phenomenal performance. Stephenson had six ground balls and three turnovers caused, while Brower had two turnovers caused and a season-high five ground balls while holding Saint Joseph's leading scorer Levi Anderson scoreless. Duke won the ground ball battle 27-15 and outsprinted the Hawks 41-38. in goal, William Helm made nine saves to earn his ninth win of the season. Notes Jake Naso won 15 of 24 faceoffs against Zach Cole, marking only the fourth time Cole had failed to win 50 percent of his draws in a game. Naso pushes his career face-off win total to 632.

Kenny Brewer held Levi Anderson scoreless for the second time in Anderson's career.

Brennan O'Neill registered his seventh game with a minimum of five points this season and 18th of his career. The hat-trick was the sixth of the campaign and the 26th of his career. The three assists mark the fifth time he has more than three assists this season and the eighth time in his career.

freshman Jack Papendick recorded his first career goal on a feed from O'Neill.

recorded his first career goal on a feed from O’Neill. Duke held Saint Joseph’s scoreless for a span of 23:20, marking the 10th time the Blue Devils had held an opponent goalless for at least 15 minutes this season.

Tyler Carpenter ended his afternoon with four ground balls and two turnovers caused.

ended his afternoon with four ground balls and two turnovers caused. Saint Joseph’s entered the game averaging 15.71 points per game and was held to just nine goals, the fewest the Hawks have scored this season. The nine goals are the fewest for Saint Joseph’s since scoring nine times on March 20, 2021.

Duke has not allowed double-digit goals since giving up 5 in Syracuse on March 13. The Blue Devils’ average goals against in the past four games is 8.00. Next one Duke resumes ACC play Friday, March 31 at No. 3 Virginia. Faceoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. on ESPNU. The Blue Devils close the swing at No. 1 Notre Dame on April 8 at 4 p.m. #Good week

