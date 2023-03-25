Lehigh falls short of No. 17 Georgetown in Scoring Frenzy





Next game: Lafayette 4/1/2023 | 1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON ESPN+ Apr 01 (Sat) / 1pm Lafayette History WASHINGTON – The Lehigh men’s lacrosse team played its second straight opponent, falling 17-15 to No. 17 Georgetown in the last non-league game of the year for the Mountain Hawks Saturday at Cooper Field. “I was proud of the resilience our team showed today,” said head coach Kevin Cassese. “We were in the fight until the final whistle.” Lehigh fell to 5-3, while the Hoyas improved to 4-3. It was a back and forth battle on Saturday. Seven Lehigh players scored at least one goal. Christian mule’ led by seven points (4G, 3A). Mule’ picked up his 100th career goal, which he scored with 4:50 left in the game. Georgetown’s Tucker Dordevic scored the first goal of the game, but the Mountain Hawks responded with a 3-0 run. After the first quarter, the Mountain Hawks led 3-2. Both teams would go on their own in the second quarter, reacting every time someone scored a goal. Mule’ put Lehigh up 10-8 with 2:08 to play in the first half, but Georgetown scored two quick goals to tie the game at 10-10 going into halftime. The Hoyas scored two goals in eight seconds in the third quarter to go up 12-10. Scott Cole was able to cut the deficit to one goal with 7:46 left in the third quarter, but the Hoyas scored the last two goals of the quarter to take a 15-12 lead heading into the final frame. Georgetown extended its lead to five goals with 10:36 left to play, but Lehigh held the Hoyas scoreless for the final 10:36, scoring the final three goals of the game. Dordevic scored a game-high six goals. The Mountain Hawks finished with 38 shots, while the Hoyas took 41 shots. Georgetown had a 44-43 lead in the ground ball fight. “Unfortunately, their attack today proved to be too much for us,” said Cassese. “They have a lot of guns and they come at you in different ways. They had a relentless attack on attack and shot the ball extremely well.” First year Richard Cheko another impressive performance. The nation’s leader in turnovers caused caused a game-high of five and grabbed a game-high of six ground balls. Mike Sisselberger broke another school record for Lehigh. The two-time All-American was 16 of 26 on the throw-in “x” and picked up 13 ground balls. He broke Conor Gaffney’s school record for most ground balls in the program’s history. The previous record was 401 and Sisselberger now has 414 ground balls. junior goalkeeper Nick Pecora scored nine saves for Lehigh, and Michael Scharfernberger came away with 11 saves for the Hoyas. Senior Justin Tiernan recorded his fifth consecutive hat-trick. He had three goals and two assists. “We will learn a lot from this and we will use it to get better this week as we prepare for the Leopards next Saturday,” said Cassese. The Mountain Hawks will welcome Lafayette to the Ulrich Sports Complex this Saturday for the Rivalry presented by Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute. Playtime is set at 1:00 PM Like Lehigh men’s lacrosse Facebookfollow-up Twitter And Instagram for continued updates on the Mountain Hawks.

