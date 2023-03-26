IUP Athletics Back in Rhythm After CMU Invitational





PITTSBURG, Pa. IUP outdoor athletics wrapped up the action at the 2023 Carnegie Mellon Invitational Saturday in Pittsburgh, which saw many student-athletes get their first taste of competition during the outdoor season. Overall, IUP showed well, finishing fourth in the men’s team standings and eleventh in the women’s standings. The event featured a mix of Division I, II and III competition. The IUP 4×100 women’s relay group from Morgan Slebodnick , Brynn Kelly , Emma Lachlin And Cassidy Kline took first overall in 50.27. On the side of men, Owen Putt posted a PSAC qualifying standard in the 800 metres, finishing seventh overall in 1:56.19. Justin Ezizio recorded a pair of top-five showings in the spring events and placed fifth overall in the 100 m (11.19) and 200 m (22.87) for the Crimson Hawks. Jayden Thomas And Adam Wood tied for second place in the men’s high jump. Kline added a sixth-place finish in the 100m hurdles for the IUP women, with a seventh-place finish of 27.01 in the 200m. Full results for IUP can be found below. Women’s 100 meters

8. Brynn Kelly (13.21)

11. Emma Lachlin (13.47)

15. Morgan Slebodnick (13.69) 100 meters men

5. Justin Ezizio (11.19)

8. Noah Shannon Hatchett (11.32)

20. Nolan Dunnum (11.74)

22. Rymer Brown (12.12) Women’s 200 meters

7. Cassidy Kline (27.01)

23. Morgan Slebodnick (28.89)

24. Brynn Kelly (29.08)

39. Elizabeth Curtin (30.81) 200 meters men

5. Justin Ezizio (22.87)

17. Nolan Dunnum (23.60)

21. So gunby (24.01) Women’s 800 meters

29. Alyssa Hoover (2:30.19) Men’s 800 meters

7. Owen Putt (1:56.19; PSAC standard)

19. Micah Williamson (2:01.99) Men’s 400 meters

7. Trenton tiles (51.96)

12. Lawrence Anderson (53.12) Women’s 3000 meters

15. Jane Murphy (14:28.94) 3000 meters men

7. Luke Tax (9:21.53)

10. Andrew Moyer (9:48.11)

11. Nate Eberley (9:48.14)

12. Ethan Riblin (9:51.17)

15. Parker Bradley (10:21.51) Women’s 100 meters hurdles

6. Cassidy Kline (15.85)

14. Amary Peterson (16.99)

19. Annalie Tutt (19.04) Women’s 400 meters hurdles

16. Annalie Tutt (1:27.42) Men’s 400 meters hurdles

14. Hunter is trapped (1:00.64) Women’s 4×100 relay

1. IUP Morgan Slebodnick , Brynn Kelly , Emma Lachlin , Cassidy Kline (50.27) Men’s 4×100 relay

2. IUP Trenton tiles , Justin Ezizio , Lawrence Anderson , Noah Shannon Hatchett (42.27) Men’s 4x400m relay

6. IUP (B) Micah Williamson , Nolan Dunnum , Owen Putt , Noah Shannon Hatchett (3:35.34)

7. IUP (A) So gunby , Hunter is trapped , Trenton tiles , Lawrence Anderson (3:35.42) Women’s high jump

7. Sara Isenberg (1.51m)

11. Amanda Gwin (1.46m) Men’s high jump

T2. Jayden Thomas (1.87m)

T2. Adam Wood (1.87m) Long jump ladies

19. Hannah Yeykal (4.42m) Women’s triple jump

17. Hannah Yeykal (9.12m) Javelin throw ladies

19. Olivia Blankenberge (28.06m)

25. Renee Simmonds (19.27m)

26. Ashley Haberman (18.28m) Javelin men

22. John Whitcomb (32.75m) Next one IUP continues the outdoor season next weekend with the Stan Romanoski Open hosted by West Virginia University on Saturday, April 1. To follow For up-to-date information, visit IUPAthletics.com and follow IUP track & field on Twitter @IUPTrackXC.

