Preview Arkansas Faces Kansas in Postseason WNIT Great 8

FAYETTEVILLE The Arkansas women’s basketball team (24-12, 7-9 Southeastern Conference) will play on the road for the first time in the team’s 2023 Postseason WNIT run, while the Razorbacks take on Kansas (22-11, 9-9 Big 12) in the Great 8 on Sunday, March 26. Game time is set for 2 p.m. at the historic Allen Fieldhouse with coverage of the game airing on ESPN+. This game marks the ninth of the all-time series and the winner of this one will punch a ticket to the Fab 4 and play Washington’s winner against Oregon. GAME INFORMATION Date: Sunday, March 26

Time: 2 p.m

Opponent: Kansas

Location: Allen Fieldhouse

Watch: ESPN+

Listen: Learfield’s Razorback Sports Network

Buy tickets HERE

Game Notes from Arkansas

Kansas game notes

Live statistics STORYLINES Arkansas advance to the Great 8 of the Postseason WNIT, marking the fourth time in program history the Razorbacks have advanced to the fourth round of the tournament

This is Arkansas’ first appearance in the Great 8 since 2011, when the field expanded to 64 teams

In the eighth WNIT appearance in Arkansas, the Razorbacks are 1-2 in fourth round games

Arkansas will face a Kansas team that is 22-11 and the Big-12 finished 9-9, which was seventh in the league. The Jayhawks roll into the Postseason WNIT with decisive wins over WKU (86-72), Missouri (75-47) and Nebraska (64-55) at home

The Razorbacks will face the Jayhawks for the ninth time in the all-time series tied at 4-4. These two teams last played each other in 2017, resulting in a 71-60 loss to Arkansas on the road

In Arkansas’ first two WNIT games, the Razorbacks hold opponents to 50.0 points per game, including beating a program WNIT record in defensive points allowed twice with Louisiana Tech (47) then SFA (37)

Razorbacks are 24-12, marking the program’s 22nd 20-win season, third under Mike Neighbors. This is tied for most program wins since 2019-20, when that team went 24-8. Another win would mean the most for Arkansas since 1989-90 as that team finished 25-5

At 139 days, this is the longest season in the program’s history

Arkansas received the automatic qualifying bid for the WNIT as the SEC’s highest finisher among teams not chosen for the NCAA Tournament

This WNIT appearance is Arkansas 26th in the postseason as the Razorbacks are 19-6 in WNIT games

In the Neighbors era, this is his fifth postseason appearance with Arkansas (three NCAA tournaments, including 2020 and now two WNITs)

Only three schools in the SEC have qualified for postseason tournaments in each of the past five seasons, including Arkansas. Tennessee and South Carolina are the other two

Arkansas is coming out of a quarterfinal at the SEC Tournament for the fourth time in the past five seasons. The Razorbacks defeated Missouri, 85-74, in the second round, but fell to No. 1, eventual SEC champion South Carolina, 93-65, in the quarterfinals

Arkansas finished the SEC list 7-9 and placed eighth in the league. Historically, for the program, seven wins tie for fourth most wins in SEC play

The team started the season 13-0 and finished the non-conference slate at 13-2, marking the best start for Arkansas since 2013.

On the All-SEC teams, Erynn Barnum earned a spot on the SEC Second Team, while Saylor Poffenbarger was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team

Barnum leads the team in scoring with 15.1 points and a .563 field goal percentage, which led the SEC for most of the season. She surpassed 1,000 points in her career, becoming the 18th Razorback to join the 1,000 points/500 rebound club

Barnum was one of 10 nominees for the Katrina McClain Award, given to the country’s best power forward

Samara Spencer is the second leading scorer with 14.4 points per game and leads the team in assists with 154. Her 4.3 assists per game is fifth most in the SEC

Makayla Daniels leads the team in steals with 56 and averages 12.7 points per game

Daniels continues to rise in the top 10-20 of his career, ranking No. 11 in points (1,442), No. 4 in career starts (121), No. 8 in career 3-pointers (175), and No. 13 in career assists (313)

Chrissy Carr records 11.8 points per game and leads the team with 85 three-pointers

Poffenbarger leads the team in rebounding at 6.9 per game and has 39 blocks. She is also the record holder for single-season defensive rebounds with 219, while being the first Hog to knock down more than 200 defensive backboards in a season (since stats have been kept)

The team ranks second in fewest turnovers per game in the SEC with 13.4 per game

Arkansas finishes 23.47 times per game, which is second in the conference and sixth in the nation. The Razorbacks 15.78 free throw line per game is third in the SEC and 12th in the NCAA

Arkansas leads the SEC in 3-point attempts per game (27.3), ninth in the nation, and No. 2 in 3-point attempts per game (8.3) in the league. For the program, Arkansas set a record for three-point attempts in a season (984) and placed second in three-point attempts in a season (298). EXPLORE KANSAS The Jayhawks are 22-11, as they finished seventh in the Big 12 by a score of 9-9. Kansas was the first team to be omitted from the NCAA Tournament

As in Arkansas, nearly all five starters in Kansas average in double digits, with the fifth leading scorer scoring just under 10 points per game

Zakiyah Franklin leads Kansas with 15.8 points per game as he leads the team with 107 total assists. She was an All-Big 12 First Team selection

A double-double machine with 20 this year, All-Big 12 First Team and All-Defensive Team pick Taiyanna Jackson records 15.0 points and a team-leading 12.5 rebounds per game. She also has a team of nearly 99 blocks

Holly Kersgieter was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection and leads the team in steals with 58, while also averaging 13.8 points per game. Wyvette Mayberry scores 11.4 points per game

Kansas fell to TCU in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, 57-52

The Jayhawks roll into the Postseason WNIT, defeating WKU (67-72) and Missouri (75-47), while also taking a 64-55 victory over Nebraska in the Super 16

Brandon Schneider has built something special for the women’s program at Lawrence as he heads into his eighth season after leading the team to the program’s biggest win improvement in 2021-22, its first 20-win season since 2012-2013 and an NCAA Tournament first round victory over Georgia Tech (77-58) HISTORY AGAINST THE JAYHAWKS Sunday’s game will mark the ninth of the all-time series and will serve as a tiebreaker as the two teams are tied 4-4 in games played against each other.

The final game of the series was played in the non-conference slate in 2017, as the Razorbacks fell 71-60 in Lawrence

The first game of this series was played in 1983 on a neutral floor in Minneapolis, when Arkansas won 72-53

Arkansas is 1-2 in games played in Lawrence

These two teams played each other twice in the postseason and shared an 1-1 record after facing each other in the NCAA Tournament in 1998 in Oakland, California (W, 79-63) and 2009 in Manhattan, Kansas (L , 75-59) LAST TIME OFF In a run-high game, Arkansas recorded a 71–66 victory over Texas Tech at home in the Postseason WNIT to advance to the Great 8 for the first time since 2011, while marking the fourth time the Razorbacks have advanced to fourth. round of the tournament

Arkansas started the game with a 15-0 run, and although the teams were tied at halftime, the Razorbacks outscored the Lady Raiders 19-14 in the third quarter.

Senior Daniels made the difference, scoring 16 of her team-leading 21 points in the second half. She also pulled down eight rebounds, committed eight errors to go 8-for-10 from the free throw line and had three assists

Carr made two of her four 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter, which were huge, as she finished with 17 points

Spencer made her way into double digits by scoring again with 10 points, while also committing eight fouls and getting three assists and two steals

Jersey Wolfenbarger continues to provide big spark from the bench, with eight points from 3-of-5 shooting from the field

Arkansas defeated Texas Tech in rematch points, 16-8, and quick break points, 15-2

The Razorbacks recorded 11 three-pointers WNIT HISTORY Arkansas has played in the WNIT/NWIT/AIAW 12 times, with this year marking the program’s 13th appearance

The Razorbacks are now 19-6 in the WNIT in their eighth appearance, 4-2 in the NWIT in two appearances and 3-3 in the AIAW Tournament in three appearances

In the fourth round played in the WNIT, Arkansas is 1-2

Arkansas is a perfect 7-0 in the first round of the WNIT after beating LA Tech in the first round of the 2023 Postseason WNIT

The team’s last appearance in the WNIT was in 2019, where Arkansas reached the third round. Arkansas defeated Houston (88-80 in OT) and UAB (100-52) before losing to TCU (82-78) in all games played in Fayetteville. The program used the WNIT as a jump starter in which the team qualified for three straight NCAA Tournaments

Arkansas won the WNIT in 1999 with its 67–64 victory over Wisconsin in the championship game, breaking a Bud Walton Arena attendance record of 14,163, which is the fifth best attendance in WNIT history

Past WNIT champions are programs that have done well over the years. South Dakota State (2022) was an NCAA Tournament team this year along with Arizona (2019), 2023 No. 1 seed Indiana (2018), Michigan (2017) and UCLA (2015) UPCOMING The winner of the Sunday game will advance to the Fab 4, with those games being played on Tuesday, March 28 and Wednesday, March 29. MORE INFORMATION To learn more about Arkansas Womens Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our Kickin It In The Neighborhood YouTube channel for a behind-the-scenes look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.

