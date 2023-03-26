Sophomore’s Power UNCW to Twinbill Sweep





WILMINGTON, North Carolina UNCW erupted with 15 runs and 17 hits, including a grand slam into the park of Arial Pearce to sweep a doubleheader over North Carolina A&T in Colonial Athletic Association softball action Saturday afternoon at Boseman Field. UNCW erupted with 15 runs and 17 hits, including a grand slam into the park ofto sweep a doubleheader over North Carolina A&T in Colonial Athletic Association softball action Saturday afternoon at Boseman Field. The Seahawks (11-17, 5-3 CAA) dominated the Aggies (6-20, 1-4 CAA) 8-0 in five innings before using a seven-run fifth inning to clinch a 7-3 victory in to win the match two. Sophomores were central to UNCW’s success with both winning pitchers Kara Hammock And Emily Winstead and UNCW’s three home runs Mackenzie Amodeo , Lauren Cope and Pearce all from second grade. Sunday’s series finale now kicks off at 10am due to expected rainfall tomorrow afternoon. GAME 1 | UNW 8NC A&T 0 (five turns) Hammock (6-4) turned a one-hit gem into the circle and Cope, making her first career start in right field, launched her first career home run to clinch the 8-0 win. Five of UNCW’s nine hits went for extra bases, including Cope’s four-bagger and two doubles by second-year left fielder Elizabeth Winstead who hit the lead-off for the first time in her career. Hammock carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning before NC A&T’s Katriel Williams hit a single that fell just outside the dirt behind first base. The 6-2 sophomore struckout nine, including five in a row between the first and second innings. UNCW sent all nine players to the plate in the first inning, starting with a double down Winstead’s left field line. The first six batters reached on a series of hits and Aggie-errors that gave the Seahawks an early 3-0 lead. After plating runs in the second and third innings, shortstop Maria Sobataka shot a double to left field that scored Morgan Britt , who reached on a bunt. Cope, two batters later, fired an 0–1 pitch to left field for a two-run home run that ended the game. GAME 2 | UNW 7NC A&T 3 Pearce’s first career grand slam set the arc on a fifth inning that already included a three-run shot from Amodeo to give UNCW the lead after NC A&T scored its first run of the game in the upper frame. The Seahawks had eight hits and seven runs in the fifth. First baseman Janel Gamache and Sobatake reached with a single before Amodeo’s rocket passed the wall at center left. Handle, Logan Bjorson and Winstead, the outfielder, all reached on singles and scored when Pearce sent the first pitch of her at bat to the rightfield corner. The game turned out to be a righthanded pitching duel between UNCWs Emily Winstead (2-3), who struckout six, and the Aggies’ Joey Barkhimer (1-5), neither of whom gave up a hit in the first four innings. NC A&T gave up a Makayla Layton one-out double, the first hit of the game, to score a run in the top of the fifth on a Seahawk mishap. The Aggies scored twice in the seventh but right-hander Carrigan Ewers who pitched the last two innings for UNCW, closed the door with two runners in scoring position to seal the verdict. GAME NOTES: Elizabeth Winstead has a career-long six-game hitting streak. Sobataka has hit safely in her last four games Taylor Vitola failed to hit a lead-off for the first time this season. UNCW is 2-1 vs. NC A&T Pearce had four career RBIs. Outfielder Winstead joined Britt as the only Seahawks with two doubles in a game in 2023.

