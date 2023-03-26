No. 2 Terps Open Big Ten Play with 13-10 win over No. 9 Penn State

Next game: Michigan 4/1/2023 | 1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON ESPNU Maryland Sports Radio Network Apr 01 (Sat) / 1pm Michigan

COLLEGE PARK, MD No. 2 Maryland won its third game in a row with a 13-10 victory over No. 9 Penn State at SECU Stadium in the Big Ten opener for both teams. The Terps are now 6-2 overall, while the Nittany Lions fell to 5-3. Maryland has won 22 of its last 23 home games.

Eight several Terps scored goals in the match and 13 recorded runs. Jack Koras had his fifth hat-trick of the season, third in a row in the last six games. Kyle long had two goals and an assist for three points. Short sticks Dante Trader Jr. And Eric Kolar each had two goals, both in the first half.

The defense was solid in the second half, holding Penn State scoreless for a 26:24 span that bridged the third and fourth quarters

All American face off man Luke Wierman became the fifth Terp ever with 500 face-off victories, just like him 19-of-27 in the game and now has a career-high 517. He also had nine groundballs to give him 276 to move into third all-time in Maryland history.

in goal, Brian Ruppel had ninesaves. Long pole Jack McDonald had five top-level groundballs and two turnovers caused. Jan Geppert had three ground balls. Trader also had two induced turnovers.

Coach John Tilman’s Take

“Certainly not a clean game, but I thought the guys fought really hard. Last week and spring break it’s always a challenge because you get out of rhythm. Getting our guys in the mindset to look ahead, it’s never easy to decide whether to win or lose but I thought our guys did a good job last week I think the guys who have been here knew these conference games are always tough I’m proud of the guys It wasn’t always pretty. We had a tough second quarter but at half time Jesse did a good job on defense, made some adjustments and tightened things up.Even if we were a bit sloppy at times, the guys were selfless and super competitive.We can learn a lot but always great to be back at Maryland Stadium. Our fans were great, it was a great atmosphere. Hopefully we enjoy tonight and then it’s back to work on Monday.”

Abort the action

With two minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Terps went on to score 3-2 and scored three goals in the last 56 seconds as Spanos, Trader and Long all scored as Long’s goal came to the goal on a quick dodge with still three seconds left in the quarter. . Trader’s goal came off a Wierman face-off win, reeled in by Jan Geppert , feeding Trader for the quick goal after Spanos tied the game. Maryland had five different scorers in the quarter, with Whittier and Kolar scoring the first two goals.

The Terps continued their offense early in the second quarter with three goals in the first 41 seconds, giving the Terps six goals in the space of 1:37. Trader scored his second of the game on another Wierman face-off win, then Kelly scored his first of the game on a feed from Murphy. Kolar ended the scoring burst to put the Terps 8-3 just 41 seconds into the second quarter. Penn State scored four straight goals to come back within 9-8 with 2:57 left in the first half. Jack Koras scored with four seconds left in the half on a feed from Long for a 10-8 Terps lead at halftime.

After the powerful offensive first half, the teams traded goals in the third quarter as Maryland led 11-9 heading into the fourth. Jack Traynor scored his fourth goal of the game to make it 10-9 before Koras scored with 13:09 left in the period. Neither team scored after that.

Koras and Long scored in the fourth quarter for the 13-10 final.

Hat trick terps

Maryland has now had a hat-trick in 65 straight games, dating back to February 2, 2019.

Jack Koras had one to extend the streak for the fifth time this season.

Multi-Terps Update

Koras’s three-goal performance was his 11th career multipoint game and fifth this season. He also has five multi-goal appearances to his name this season. He scored his fifth hat-trick in the last six games, his first five this season.

Long (two goals, one assist) had multiple points for the seventh time this season and 42nd in his career. He scored multiple goals for the second time this season and the 12th time in his career.

Murphy (one goal, one assist) had multiple points for the fifth time this season and 20th in his career.

Trader had his second multi-goal goal of the season, the other coming against Syracuse.

Whitter had a goal and an assist for his second career multipoint game.

Kolar had his first multi-goal and multi-point game in his career.

Update record book

Wierman moved into third place in career groundballs with 276. He passed Charlie Raffa, who had 274 from 2012-15. Next up is Brian Haggerty, who had 380 from 1996-99.

moved into third place in career groundballs with 276. He passed Charlie Raffa, who had 274 from 2012-15. Next up is Brian Haggerty, who had 380 from 1996-99. Wierman also now ranks fifth in career faceoff wins with 417. He passed Charlie Raffa, with 498 from 2012-15. Next is Todd Ensor with 524 from 1984-87

Long is 29th in career points with three in the game to give him 137. Next on the list at number 27 is Brendan Hanley (140 points from 1985-88).

is 29th in career points with three in the game to give him 137. Next on the list at number 27 is Brendan Hanley (140 points from 1985-88). Long (one assist) also now ranks 16th in career assists 85 Next up is Jared Bernhardt and his 88 assists from 2017-21.

Cooking at home

Maryland has won 22 of its last 23 home games at SECU Stadium on Saturday.

The Terps are 76-15 overall in home games under John Tillman since 2011, and Maryland has won 10 straight home games against Big Ten opponents.

John Tillman since 2011, and Maryland has won 10 straight home games against Big Ten opponents. Maryland has two regular season home games left in 2023 against Michigan on April 1 and Johns Hopkins on Saturday, April 23.

Terps Lead series

Maryland now leads the series 40-1 and has won the last four between the two programs.

Numbers to know

1: Donovan Lacey had his first point as Terp with an assist.

had his first point as Terp with an assist. 1: Kolar had his first multi-goal, multi-point game.

Kolar had his first multi-goal, multi-point game. 3: Kolar has achieved all three of his career goals in the past two weeks.

Kolar has achieved all three of his career goals in the past two weeks. 5: Koras had a hat-trick for the fifth time this season, all in the last six games.

Koras had a hat-trick for the fifth time this season, all in the last six games. 8: Eight different players scored in the game for the Terps.

Eight different players scored in the game for the Terps. 10: The Terps are now 145-16 in games and have scored 10 or more goals since John Tillman took over in 2011.

The Terps are now 145-16 in games and have scored 10 or more goals since John Tillman took over in 2011. 13: 13 Terps had points in the match.

13 Terps had points in the match. 26: He long extended his points streak to 26 games, dating back to the 2021 season.

He long extended his points streak to 26 games, dating back to the 2021 season. 31: Wierman won faceoffs in double figures for the 31st time in his career with 19 wins.

Wierman won faceoffs in double figures for the 31st time in his career with 19 wins. 40: The Terps are now 40-1 all-time against Penn State.

