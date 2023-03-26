TERRIERS TO TAMPA: No. 5 BU surpasses No. 12 Cornell, 2-1, to earn spot in Frozen Four





Next game: vs. Frozen Four Semifinal 4/6/2023 | To be determined Apr 06 (Thu) / TBA in return for Frozen Four Semifinal MANCHESTER, NH – Seniors Wilmer Skoog And Ethan Phillips scored goals and junior Drew seller held Cornell scoreless until the last minute as the No. 5 Boston University men’s ice hockey team secured a 2-1 victory over the 12th-seeded Big Red in Saturday’s NCAA Manchester Regional Final at SNHU Arena. With the win, BU advances to the Frozen Four for the 23rd time and will appear in the national semifinals for the first time since 2015. Skoog broke a scoreless tie early in the second period with a goal in the right crease on a freshman feed Jeremy Wilmer . Phillips teamed up with classmate Matte brown playing with 12:34 for an important insurance goal. Cornell drew goaltender Ian Shane with 2:36 to play and finally on the board with 29.4 seconds to play, but the Terriers held on to become the first team to punch a ticket to Tampa. The Terriers extended their win streak to nine games and improved to 28-10-0 this season. The Big Red finished the season with a 21-11-2 record. HOW IT HAPPENED Neither team made a breakthrough in the first period, with the Terriers and the Big Red each taking four shots on target.

Skoog got BU on the board just 2:13 into the second stanza. Peterson’s pursuit of the puck led to a turnover, which Wilmer took advantage of by picking up the puck behind the net and quickly aiming for a wide open Skoog for the finish.

Commesso was great in the second stanza, especially during the end of a Cornell power play when he got his body in front of a deflected puck.

Quin Hutson nearly doubled the Terriers lead with 5:45 left in the second, but his breakaway bid hit the post.

Phillips gave BU a crucial insurance goal at 7:27 of the third period. He pushed the puck away from a Cornell player at the blue BU line, then got help from Brown, who shuffled it forward to Phillips, who ran behind the Big Red defense. Phillips' first shot was saved by Shane, but Phillips hammered in the rebound for his fourth goal of the season.

Cornell pulled Shane in favor of an extra striker and finally got on the board when a Dalton Bancroft shot deflected with 29.4 seconds to play.

The Terriers endured a final push in the closing seconds to secure victory. GAME NOTES Jay Pandolfo became the second BU coach to lead the Terriers to the national semifinals in his first season at the helm, partnering Jack Parker.

The Terriers' last three Frozen Four appearances have all been after winning a regional in Manchester. BU left Manchester in both 2009 and 2015.

Commesso stopped 13 of 14 shots and was named the region’s most outstanding player.

Commesso was joined on the All-Regional Team by Phillips, Skoog, Lane Hutson And Domenick Fensor .

Phillips led all players with four points (2g, 2a) in the regional.

The Terriers had a 21-14 lead in shots.

BU had 21 shots to Cornell’s six with sophomores Ty Gallagher and junior Cad Webber front with four each.

and junior front with four each. Each team went 0-for-3 on the power play. NEXT ONE The Terriers take on the winner of the Minnesota/St. Cloud State Regional Finals at the Frozen Four on Thursday, April 6.

