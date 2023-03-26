



WICHITA The Wichita State track and field team collected 10 event titles on day two of the Shocker Spring Invitational Saturday at Cessna Stadium. The high jump team won the men’s and women’s competitions Brady Poles winning the men’s with a 2.12m/6’11.5″ clearance and Marisa Jensen over 1.68m/5’6″ to win the ladies. Matte Swartz cleared the same height as Jensen to take second and Weston Lewis took second place in the men’s with 2.03 m/6’7.75″. Palen is eighth in the NCAA (DI) after his first game. The Shockers’ 4×400 meter relays were also swept Maya Fabri , Courtney Wilborn , Sydney Johnson And Sadie Millard won the women’s race in 3:58.88 and RJ Hutchison , JD Prinsloo , Trace Muscle tracking And Bryan Haney won a close race with Iowa Central CC for the men with a time of 3:17.39. Also claiming a relay win, Believe Turner , Zarey Sams Johnson and Savanna Simmons ran the fastest 4x100m of the day in 46.50. Sams, Johnson and Simmons took individual victories in the long jump (5.96 m/19’6.75″), 400 meters (56.22), and 100 meters (12.10), respectively. In Wichita State’s discus season debut, Matty Everett And Ridge Estes placed first (54.13 m/177’7″) and second (52.93 m/173’8″) respectively, with the second and fourth best marks in the American Athletic Conference. On his return to the 110m hurdles after wearing a redshirt last outdoor season, Joseph Holthusen ran a personal best 14.08 to win the event. He ran another personal best in the 100 meters in 10.83 and placed sixth. The Shockers return to action on Wednesday, March 29 at the Texas Relays in Austin, Texas.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goshockers.com/news/2023/3/25/track-and-field-shockers-tally-10-wins-on-day-two.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related