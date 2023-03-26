BeachBows Roll on Day One of Big West Challenge; Win Streak now at 15





SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calf. The University of Hawaii’s No. 8 beach volleyball team began its longest road trip of the season by going a perfect 3-0 on day one of the Big West Challenge Saturday at the Swanson Beach Volleyball Complex on Cal Poly’s campus. UH defeated CSUN and Cal Poly, 5-0, before trimming UC Davis, 3-2, to close out the day. With his trio of wins, the BeachBows (17-3) extended their win streak to 15 straight games, surpassing the 2015 team (13) for the second longest win streak in program history. The 2018 squad holds the school record with 32 straight wins. In the first game of the day, UH had little trouble getting rid of CSUN. The BeachBows won all five courts in straight sets with the most impressive showing on flight No. 4 true Elijah Huddleston And Jamie Santer drove past Gaby Griego and Abbey Sweeting, 21-15, 21-9 on the No. 4 run. UH improved to an all-time perfect 9-0 against the Matadors. In the second game, UH took on host Cal Poly. The ‘Bows beat the Mustangs for the third time this year with a few jobs going the distance. Was among them Anna Virgo And Sophia Russo who outlasted Delaney Peranich and Brooke Golik 21-19, 22-24, 15-13 to secure the shutout. The win was only the program’s second win against the Mustangs in six games in San Luis Obispo. UH ended the day with a competitive game against UC Davis. The Aggies grabbed the first point of the day as Mia Olen and Megan Luly broke Maidment and Russo’s seven-game win streak with a 21-18, 21-18 victory on Court 3. UH claimed the next two points, including a straight set win by Huddleston and Santer on Kate O’Steen and Sam Lazenby improving Huddleston and Santer to a perfect 10-0 this year. The top two flights went to three sets each and would decide the fate of the match. Finally Brooke van Sickle And Kaylee Glagau returned Tabitha Mitchell and Finley Rollins 21-13, 17-21, 15-8 to give UH the third and deciding run. The tandem improved to 16-1 this year with its 13th win in a row. The BeachBows continued the Big West Challenge with another trio of games on Sunday, taking on CSU Bakersfield, Sacramento State and No. 12 Long Beach State from 8:00 AM HT. UH 5 CSUN 0

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) defeated. Lauren Eknoian/Tasha Mae (CSUN) 21-18, 21-17

2. Kylin Loker / Riley Wagener (UH) def. Emily Sparks/Mikaela Maughan (CSUN) 21-11, 21-16

3. Maidment/Russo (UH) def. Victoria Rogers/Mac McCarthy (CSUN) 11/21, 14/21

4. Defeats Huddleston/Santer (UH). Gaby Griego/Abbey Sweeting (CSUN) 21-15, 21-9

5. Sydney Miller / Chandler Cowell (UH) def. Abigail Alvarez/Seyvion Wagoner (CSUN) 21-15, 21-15

Order of finishing: 3, 5, 4, 2, 1 UH 5 Cal Poly 0

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) defeated. Piper Ferch/Izzy Martinez (CP) 17-21, 21-13, 15-13

2. Loker/Wagoner (UH) def. Jayelin Lombard/Piper Naess (CP) 21-19, 21-14

3. Maidment/Russo (UH) def. Delaney Peranich/Brooke Golik (CP) ) 21-19, 22-24, 15-13

4. Defeats Huddleston/Santer (UH). Emma Zuffelato/Julia Soeller (CP) 21-19, 21-13

5. Miller/Cowell (UH) defeats. Mariina Warren/Kalee Graff (CP) 21-16, 21-8

Order of finishing: 5,4,2,1,3 UH 3 UC Davis 2

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) defeated. Tabitha Mitchell/Finley Rollins 21-13, 17-21, 15-8

2. Colleen McGuire defeats Kylie Miller. Loker/Wagoner (UH) 21-15, 13-21, 15-12

3. Mia Olen/Megan Luly (UCD) defeated. Maidment/Russo (UH) 21-18-21-18

4. Defeats Huddleston/Santer (UH). Kate O’Steen/Sam Lazenby 21-14, 21-14

5. Miller/Cowell (UH) defeats. Sydney Rau-Kim /Alicia Letvin (UCD) 21-17, 21-15

Order of finishing: 3, 4, 5, 1, 2 #HawaiiBVB

