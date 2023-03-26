SDSU takes walk-off victory over Fresno State





Next game: the state of Fresno 3/26/2023 | Afternoon PT March 26 (Sun) / 12 noon PT the state of Fresno SAN DIEGO — Makena Brockis two-out, walk-off double scored in bottom of seventh Elianna Reyes to lift San Diego State to a 4-3 victory over Fresno State at SDSU Softball Stadium on Saturday night. The Aztecs (17-10, 2-3 MW) tied the weekend series with the Bulldogs (11-17, 1-1 MW) with the win. With a tie at 3-3, Jade Ignacio hit an one-out double and was replaced by Reyes at second base. Shelby Denman replaced starter Taylor Gilmore in the circle and got Jeweliana Perez to fly out to left field for the second out of the inning. Brocki then took a 1-2 throw to center field right for a walk-off double to easily score Reyes to give SDSU the 4-3 win. FS, which defeated San Diego State 6-3 in Friday’s series opener, took the lead early in the top of the second inning when Keahilele’s single scored a few runs. It turned out that Aztec was a right fielder A. J. Murphy caught the ball, but an umpire ruled it a single and Fresno State jumped out to a 2-0 lead. SDSU tied the score in the bottom of the second when Murphy hit a two-run homer. It was Murphy’s second home run of the season. The Bulldogs took the lead back in the third inning on a groundout by Jamie Hicks against the plated Alesia Denby. SDSU again answered in the third as a double by MacBarbara Brocki knocked in. Neither team threatened again until the seventh when FS had two runners with two outs on a walk and hit by batter, but Allie Light knocked out Juliana Wilson with a swing to give San Diego State one last chance, before Brocki’s two-out double ended the game. Brocki had two of seven Aztec hits to speed up the attack. Light (4-4) took the win after pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up two hits and a walk, while striking out three. Dani Martinez got the start and gave up three runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings, including two strikeouts. THE NOTE SDSU improved to 6-2 in one-run games this season. THE NOTE II San Diego State improved to 12-3 on the season as he scored only four points. STAT OF THE DAY The Aztecs improved to 7-2 this season against teams from the state of California. NEXT ONE SDSU will attempt to claim the weekend series set for Sunday afternoon PT. San Diego is 4, Fresno is 3 State of Fresno (11-17, 1-1 MW) 021 000 0 — 3 7 1

State of San Diego (17-10, 2-3 MW) 021,000 1 —

Gilmore, Denman (7) and Bunker; Martinez, Light (3) and Ignacio

W – Light, 4-4; L-Gilmore, 4-4

HR: San Diego State, Murphy (2)

