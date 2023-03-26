University of North Texas





Denton, Texas Jake Parkman And KeAyla Dove broke school records in the hammer throw and shot put, respectively, and led UNT track and field at Saturday’s Victor Lopez Classic in Houston, Texas. Andbroke school records in the hammer throw and shot put, respectively, and led UNT track and field at Saturday’s Victor Lopez Classic in Houston, Texas. Parchman recorded a school hammer throw record of 194-02 (59.20 m) to eclipse Chris Samaniego mark of 192-8 set March 18, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Parchman took third with his performance on Rice. Dove went on to rewrite the UNT record book in the women’s shot put, extending her out-of-school record to 57-03.00 (17.45m) en route to another event title. Jaleisa Schaffer finished second with a personal best of 51-04.50 (15.66m). In the men’s 100 meters Karlington Anunagba took home the title with a time of 10.33. Zavion Langrin won the title on his outdoor debut in the 200 meters, clocking in at 9:40 p.m. Jaleisa Schaffer recorded her second runner-up of the day in the women’s discus throw, throwing 156-05 (47.68 m). Charlotte Kerr registered second place in the women’s high jump with a mark of 5-03.00 (1.60m). In his UNT debut Kevin Grubs became the No. 5 all-time performer in the men’s discus throw, placing third with a throw of 176-01 (53.68m). Next up for the Mean Green are both the Texas Relays and the Bobcat Invitational from March 30 to April 1 in Austin and San Marcos respectively. Keep an eye on MeanGreenSports.com, follow Mean Green Sports on social media @MeanGreenSports and Mean Green track & field/cross country on @MeanGreenTFXC for the latest information.

