Men’s golf set to play famous Torrey Pines at UC San Diego Invitational Monday through Tuesday





Set the scene

What:UC San Diego invitees

When:Monday-Tuesday March 27-28 (every day at 10am ET/7am PT shotgun)

Where:Par-72, Torrey Pines Golf Club of 7,258 yards (north course)

The field:15 teams (Bucknell, California Baptist, CSUN, Florida A&M, Hawai’i, Lehigh, Oklahoma Christian, Seattle U., Southern Utah, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara, Utah State, Utah Tech) Live Stats:GolfStat.com About the Bison Bucknell continues its busy spring season on Mondays and Tuesdays at the famous Torrey Pines Golf Club. Torrey Pines hosted the 2008 and 2021 U.S. Open Championships and has hosted the Farmers Insurance Open annually since 1968.

The well-travelled Bison has already played tournaments in Arizona and South Carolina and will now head to the West Coast for this week’s 54-hole event hosted by UC San Diego.

Two weeks ago, Bucknell finished 13th at the Bash at the Beach in Myrtle Beach. The Bison shot 885 over 54 holes, including a closing 292. Blake Wisdomfired a 4-under-par 67 in the final round, one stroke off his career best and two off Bucknell’s record. After posting 71-76 on Monday, he moved up 31 places on the leaderboard to a tie for 14th place. It was his third 67 of the 2022-23 season and the fourth of his career. His collegiate best is a 66 at the UNC Greensboro Martin Downs Collegiate in the spring of 2020.

Andres Barraza (78-72-71), Michael Rudnick (75-74-76), and James Key (80-82-78) also played in Myrtle Beach, and Jackson Bussel shot 74-73 before having to pull out due to injury.

(78-72-71), (75-74-76), and (80-82-78) also played in Myrtle Beach, and shot 74-73 before having to pull out due to injury. Bussell is back in the lineup this week along with Wisdom, Barraza, Rudnick and Josh Holtschlag . Jack Gardner will play as an individual. Bucknell’s lead five will be tied with Florida A&M, Utah State, and host UCSD for the first 36 holes on Monday.

. will play as an individual. Bucknell’s lead five will be tied with Florida A&M, Utah State, and host UCSD for the first 36 holes on Monday. Wisdom leads the team with a 71.7 spring scoring average, followed by Bussell with 72.0 and Barraza with 73.0. For the full season, including fall tournaments, Wisdom leads the way with a 72.0 average, just ahead of Bussell with 72.3. The bison at the UC San Diego Invitational This will be Bucknell’s first appearance in this event.

The Tritons are hosting this event for the third consecutive year. The previous two editions were held at La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California.

Sacramento State won last year’s event, while San Diego State’s Justin Hastings was the medalist.

This year’s field includes two teams from the Patriot League in Bucknell and Lehigh. Oklahoma Christian is the only non-Division I team in the field, but it is currently No. 3 in the NCAA Division II rankings. Next one Bucknell’s Spring Festival continues April 10-11 at Villanova’s Wildcat Invitational at Radnor Valley Country Club.

The 2023 Patriot League Championship will take place at Hillendale Country Club in Phoenix, Maryland, April 28-30.

