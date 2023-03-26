Throwers take the lead in open air opener

SAN DIEGO, California Limited to just two events during the indoor season, the Husky pitchers made the most of their chances, but now outdoors, with four implements at their disposal, the pitchers showed their considerable potential at the Aztec Invitational. It was the first outdoor action for the UW athletics team.

All four pitching events almost certainly saw the Huskies secure a spot for NCAA West Prelims late in the year. Washington also had a thrilling All-American victory Cas Elliott who won the 400m hurdles in a time faster than he ran in all of 2022.

It started Friday with the hammer throw Jayden White getting a strong season opening roll of 221-7 to finish third. Beatrice Asomaning had a PR on the women’s side of 183-3, which moved her to No. 5 in school history. Yvonne Colson also had a best of 154-9.

The first event this morning was the women’s javelin throw, and Ask Simona came out of the early break to eventually win the event with a major collegiate best of 156-8, ten feet off her previous record as a Dawg. She also had a second best throw of 152-8. That brought Simora into the UW top-10 for the first time at number 8.

Not only that, but freshmen Said Orange had an impressive collegiate debut in the javelin throw, going 155-3, typically within range of a Prelims qualifier, and just inches away from the UW top-10. Natalie Holmer opened with a 144-6, close to her personal best, and Kathleen Horn went 135-8.

On the men’s side, newcomer Chandler Alt got right to work with a great season opener of 232 feet, 8 inches. That would make the Princeton transfer seventh nationally based on numbers going into the weekend. Red shirt freshman Jack Olsen made his official Husky debut 195-11.

Cas Elliott left the field in its wake?? He wins the 400m hurdles in 50.26, faster than he ran in all of 2022 when he won the Pac-12.#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/rrl65Z4hSK – Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) March 25, 2023

Next for the pitchers was their first work this year in the discus. Three-time First Team All-American Elijah Mason needed just one pitch to show he’s in form midway through the season, as he went 193-6 on his first pitch of the year, which will put him somewhere in the NCAA top-20. Nolan so also had a 160-8 toss and just missed the final by one spot.

The women had a trio over 170 feet in the discus. Red shirt freshman Kaia Tupu South turned it 172-10, which will make her No. 7 in school history after her first collegiate discus match. Macayla Kelby went 171-7 and Asomaning threw 171-0.

In the shot put, it was Kelby leading the way with a big launch of 55 feet, 2.75 inches. That’s the fourth indoor or outdoor career meeting where Kelby has gone 50 feet and changed clothes. Tupu-South had a best of 52-10, debuting her in third place on that respective Husky top-10 list.

The sprinters saw several PRs in their outdoor opener today. And while Cass Elliott wasn’t quite one of them, his time of 50.26 winning the 400-meter hurdles was faster than he ran all of 2022, which saw him win the Pac-12 title. It was his fastest since the West Prelim quarterfinals in 2021. In addition, it looks set to become the new No. 1 in the NCAA this season.

Personal records came true Danielle Hunter in the women’s 200 meters she clocked a time of 24.35 and Sam Baricevic in the 400 meters with a time of 48.41. freshman Jake Parnagian dipped under 22 seconds in the 200 meters, with 21.99. freshman Anna Terrell led the efforts in the women’s 400m in 56.31, and she also ran a 25.00 in the 200m.

The men had a 4x100m relay opener in 41.11, consisting of Jonathan Birchman long jumper Prestin Artis Parnagian, and Anthony Smith .

Coming from their NCAA Indoor podium finishes, Nastasja Campbell And Sarah Borton didn’t rest on their laurels as they went straight back to work today in the pole vault. Campbell had a 14-4 third try, the No. 2 clearance in the NCAA so far this outdoor season, while Borton went 13-8, now No. 6 nationally. Campbell moves into fourth place in school history outdoors.

Ashleigh Helms also made an outside PR of 13-2. freshman Sarah Ferguson made 12-2.

Jacob English who finished in 13th place at indoor-nationals, went 16-6 today.

Prestin Artis was less than an inch off the 10th spot on the Husky record books in his offseason opener, as he jumped 24-7 and finished third in the long jump. Tim Lubbert placed third in the triple jump at 47-9.