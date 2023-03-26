



MALIBU, California Pepperdine’s men’s tennis program played and won a pair of games on Saturday, with West Coast Conference action kicking off with a 4-0 sweep of LMU before creepy vase clinched the Waves’ 4–3 victory over #28 California to wrap up non-conference play. In the nightcap, Vasa (Turku, Finland) defeated Derrick Chen 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 on court three to claim a critical victory for Pepperdine. To open against Cal (9-5), Pepperdine (8-7) grabbed a narrow double. #58 De Jonge and Zeitvogel took a 6-3 win on the top lane, and after a Cal win on lane two, the lane three duo of Linus Carlsson Halldin (Stockholm, Sweden) and Peter Feline (Milan, Italy) won a 7-6 (1) decision to send Pepperdine to singles with a 1-0 lead. In singles, Pepperdine won four first sets. #62 De Jonge dominated #120 Ryder Jackson on court two and doubled the lead with a 6-4, 6-1 victory. Cal then responded with a pair of straight set wins on lanes one and six to tie the game at two. After Cal won a three-set battle on court four, Pepperdine needed a pair of wins on courts three and five to win the match. Winning a pair of tiebreaks, Homberg took a hard-fought 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) victory on court five over Phillip Hjorth, setting the stage for Vasa’s victory for Pepperdine. Against LMU (7-6, 0-1 WCC), Pepperdine (7-7, 1-0 WCC) took another double with wins on lane one by #58 Daniel DeJong (Vlissingen, Netherlands) and Tim Zeitvogel (Baden-Baden, Germany) and on runway two of Max Homberg (Freising, Germany) and creepy vase (Turkish, Finland). The Waves continued to blitz LMU in singles, winning five first sets three in shutout fashion. #79 Zeitvogel was the first singles winner, beating Arthur Pantino 6-0, 6-2 on the top court. #62 De Jonge followed suit and won his 50th singles match with a 6-0, 6-1 defeat of Yassine Smiej in court two. To complete the sweep, Vasa defeated Emin Torlic 6-3, 6-1 in lane three. LMU RESULTS DOUBLE #58 The Young/Zeitvogel final Di Giulio/Otico 6-3

Homberg/Vasa final Pantino/Torlic 6-4

Ranaivo/Smiej defeats. Carlsson Halldin/Fellin 6-3 Order of finish: 1, 3, 2 SINGLE #79 Zeitbird final Pantino 6-0, 6-2

#62 The Young final Smile 6-0, 6-1

Vasa final Torlic 6-3, 6-1

Fell into vs. Otico 7-5, unfinished

Homberg against Ranaivo 5-7, 2-0 unfinished

Shelton vs. Parra 6-0, 4-2 unfinished Finishing Order: 1, 2, 3* CAL RESULTS DOUBLE #58 The Young/Zeitvogel final Banthia/Overbeck 6-3

#64 Jackson/Magnaudet def. Homberg/Vasa 7-5

Carlsson Halldin/Fellin final Hjorth/Kikuchi 7-6 (1) Order of finish: 1, 2, 3 SINGLE #46 Kikuchi beats #79 Zeitbird 6-4, 6-2

#62 The Young final #120Jackson 6-4, 6-1

Vasa final Hen 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

Overbeck def. Fell into 2-6, 6-0, 6-3

Homberg final Hjorth 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5)

Magnaudet def. Carlson Halldin 6-4, 6-3 Finishing Order: 2, 1, 6, 4, 5, 3* NEXT ONE: Pepperdine stays home next weekend and continues WCC play against Pacific on Friday, March 31st at 2pm TO FOLLOW: Follow @PeppTennis on Facebook and Twitter for instant updates, results and more. Visit pepperdinewaves.com for all information, releases and schedules.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pepperdinewaves.com/news/2023/3/25/mens-tennis-sweeps-pair-of-saturday-matches.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related