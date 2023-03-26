Gymnastics comes sixth at NCGA Championships





RESULTS WINONA, Min. The Ithaca College gymnastics team finished the 2023 season with a sixth-place finish as the Bombers tallied 187.925 at the NCGA Championships held at Winona State College on March 25. Wisconsin-Oshkosh repeated as national champion with 192.525, just beating Wisconsin-La Crosse with 192.325. Wisconsin-Stout placed third with a score of 190.275 and Springfield finished fourth with 190.100. Brockport finished ahead of Ithaca on 189.225. Three bombers earned All-America honors for their top eight finishes. Grace Murray placed third on floor with a score of 9.800, while Cameryn Nichols tied for sixth at 9,775. Sky Cohen placed eighth in the all-around with 36.725. Nichols also received the Senior Athlete of the Year award at the conclusion of the championship. Ithaca got off to a strong start to the championship, as IC posted a season best score of 48.600 on floor, which was the championship’s best team score. All six gymnasts turned in routines over 9,600, led by Murray’s 9,800 and Nichols’ 9,775. Caitlin Pellegrino turned in a routine of 9,700 while Nicole Lonsky scored 9,675. Abbie Cheshire finished with 9,650 and Cohen scored 9,600. The Bombers then went to the vault, earning 47,550 for a total of 96,150 over two rounds. Lonski was the best player with 9,675 and Nichols was next in line with 9,600. Kaylie Goodwin And Samantha Nothnagel matched scores with 9,500 and Cohen received 9,250. It’s Pauldon ended the rotation at 9,000. IC’s championship hopes took a turn for the worse during the final two rotations as the Bombers scored 45.975 on bars and 45.800 on beam. on rods, Zoe Kyriakopoulos was the top routine at 9,600 and Julia O’Sullivan received 9,375. Cohen earned 9,350 and Lonski scored 9,100. On the final rotation on beam, IC’s strongest event all year, only three gymnasts scored over 9,000. Emily Kobussky achieved the best result with 9.500, while Kyriakopoulos finished with 9.450 and Pellegrino scored 9.425.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://athletics.ithaca.edu/news/2023/3/25/gymnastics-places-sixth-at-ncga-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related