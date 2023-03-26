Track & Field sets PRs, wins 8 events at Aztec Invitational





San Diego, California – Sun Devil Track and Field is out again. ASU opened the outdoor season Saturday at the Aztec Invitational in San Diego State, where the team won eight events and had a total of 13 top-3 finishes on Saturday. Transfer freshman Sun Devil Jeremiah Curry And Jalen Drayden both had huge days. Curry won the 200m and helped the 4×100 and 4×400 teams to victory, while Drayden won the 100m and also assisted in the relay. In the field, TurnerWashington swept the shot put and discus throw. Other top figures came out Grace Campbell who jumped to sixth place in program history for the high jump and Dubem Nwachukwu who set a personal best en route to winning his first collegiate 400-meter race. Full results (HTML) Of interest: The relays remain HOT! The 4×100 men won in 39.23. That’s ASU’s fastest 4×1 time since 2014 when she set 39.08.

Dubem Nwachukwu won the 400m in 46.10, setting a new personal best and marking his first collegiate victory in the 400m.

Jalen Drayden And Jeremiah Curry are in top shape. Drayden won the 100 meters in 10.34, matching his best life. Curry won the 200m in 20.75, just ahead of his lifetime PR. They both contributed to the 4×1 win along with the 3:09.30 win in the 4×400.

Grace Campbell placed second in the high jump with a jump of 1.80 m/5-10.75. That's a new PR for her and puts her sixth all-time in ASU's record books.

freshman Trevor Quercia Grossa won the 5,000m in 14:36.40. That's his first collegiate 5K ever, and he crossed the line 30 seconds ahead of team Jonathan Estrada (15:04.25).

TurnerWashington is doing again TurnerWashington stuff. He won the shot and the discus, though both points were way off his PRs. His shot went 18.96 m/62-2.5, while his drive went 60.97 m/200 Next one The Sun Devils return to action next week in Austin, Texas for the Texas Relays March 29 – April 1.

Men’s results (top-5) USC-138

ASU-91

California – 89

Washington – 48.5

Long Beach State – 43 Women’s results (top-5) USC-144.5

Fresno State – 60

Washington-57

ASU-55

South Dakota – 53 Sun Devil Results Men’s 100 meters Men’s 200 meters Men’s 400 meters Men’s 800 meters Men’s 1500 meters Men’s 5000 meters 4 x 100 men’s relay 4 x 400 men’s relay Men’s high jump Men’s pole vault Long jump gentlemen Shot put men Men’s discus throw Women’s 100 meters

Top? Women’s 200 meters

Top? Women’s 800 meters

Top? 1500 meters women

Top? Women’s 5000 meters

Top? Women’s high jump

Top? Women’s Pole Vault

Top? Women’s Pole Vault

Top? Women’s long jump

Top? Women’s Long Jump Flight 2 Women’s Triple Jump

Top? Women’s javelin throw

Top?

