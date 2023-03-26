2023 Cricket World Cup qualifier play-off

International cricket tournament

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff is the inaugural edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off, a cricket tournament as part of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification process.[1][2] It will take place in March and April 2023,[3] with all matches having One Day International (ODI) status regardless of whether or not a team had ODI status prior to the event.[4]

Six teams qualified for the tournament, the bottom four teams of the 20192023 ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 along with the top teams in Groups A and B of the 20192022 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League.[5] The top two teams from this tournament will advance to the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier, while the rest will be eliminated from the World Cup.[6]

This competition determined any promotion or relegation between League 2 and Challenge League. The two bottom teams in League 2 (Papua New Guinea and United Arab Emirates) and the two Challenge League winners (Canada and Jersey) play in a in fact sub-tournament: the top two teams within this quartet qualify for the next edition of League 2 and gain/maintain ODI status, while the bottom two teams play in the next edition of the Challenge League.[7]

The International Cricket Council announced the schedule for the tournament on March 20, 2023.[8]

It will be Jersey’s first time playing its matches with ODI status.[9]

Teams and qualification [ edit ]

A diagram explaining the qualification structure for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

The following squads were named for the tournament.[10]

On February 9, Canada named a provisional 16-man squad for a warm-up tour of Sri Lanka, with the roster cut short after she traveled on to Namibia. [17]

On 16 March 2023, American wicket-keeper Saideep Ganesh was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury sustained during training camp in Bengaluru, with Saiteja Mukkamalla named as his replacement.[18]

Points table [ edit ]

[19] The first match(s) will be played on March 26, 2023. Source: ESPNcricinfo

