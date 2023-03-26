Utah State Track & Field opens outdoor schedule at the Willie Williams Classic





TUCSON, Arizona The Utah State men’s and women’s track and field teams kicked off the 2023 outdoor season at the two-day Willie Williams Classic hosted by the University of Arizona. The Utah State men’s and women’s track and field teams kicked off the 2023 outdoor season at the two-day Willie Williams Classic hosted by the University of Arizona. Senior Tori Bailey junior Olivia Smith and sophomores Valerie Clark posted the high water marks for the Aggies this weekend. Bailey placed third in the women’s discus throw with a score of 49.86 meters (163-7). Smith finished third in the women’s 400 meters hurdles with a time of 1:02.12. Clark placed third in the women’s javelin throw with a throw of 46.43 yards (152-4), bettering her own personal best, which ranks fourth all-time at Utah State. Junior Djamillah Paepke-Chile also placed sixth in the event with a score of 41.54 meters (136-3). On the men’s side, junior Gavin Beierle and sophomores Marshal Rasmussen each posted a fourth-place finish on Saturday. Beierle placed fourth in the men’s shot put with a score of 16.77 meters (55-0.25) with fellow junior Brandon Ovington also sixth in the event with a score of 15.99 meters (52-5.50). Rasmussen finished fourth in the men’s pole vault with a score of 4.75 meters (15-7). freshman Millie Garren recorded the last top-five finish for USU on the weekend, placing fifth in the women’s shot put with a score of 14.24 meters (46-8.75). Senior Dolly Gabriel also placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 13.97 meters (45-10). Juniors Emma Shipping And Kelton Chenworth missed out on their own top-five finishes, as they each placed sixth in the women’s pole vault and men’s high jump, respectively. Shippen was sixth in the pole vault with a score of 3.53 meters (11-7), while Chenworth was sixth in the high jump with a score of 2.05 meters (6-8.75). Utah State Athletics return to action next week in a trio of three-day encounters, all Thursday through Saturday, March 30-April 1. The Aggies will compete at the Stanford Invitational in Stanford, California, the Texas Relays in Austin, Texas and the West Coast Relays in Fresno, California. Fans can follow Utah State’s athletic programs at twitter.com/USUTF_XC, on Facebook at USUTack, and on Instagram at instagram.com/USUTF_XC. Aggies fans can also follow Utah State’s athletic program at twitter.com/USUAthletics or on Facebook at Utah State University Athletics. WILLIE WILLIAMS CLASSIC

ROY P. DRACHMAN STADIUM

TUCSON, ARIZONA

MARCH 24-25, 2023

DAY ONE AND TWO RESULTS USU WOMEN’S RESULTS:

100 meters hurdles (final) – 13. Abbey Bryant , 2:44 p.m.; 19. Krysthina Vlahovich , 3:29 pm; 22. Annie Hill 15.54.

400 meters hurdles (final) – 3. Olivia Smith , 1:02.12; 7. Maddie Edwards , 1:04.56; 9. Adie Nelson 1:05.38.

100 meters (final) – 33. Erin McQuillen 13.09; Sidney Naerebout DNS.

200 meters (final) – 44. Autumn Kidd , 26.06; 46. Delphine Bye , 26.13; 56. Abigail Peterson 26.57.

400 meters (final) – 19. Autumn Kidd , 58.09; 22. Abigail Peterson 59.62; Delphine Bye DNS.

4×400 meter relay (final) – 6. State of Utah ( Autumn Kidd , Maddie Edwards , Olivia Smith , Peyton Teevens ), 3:54.26.

Long Jump (Final) – 22. Erin McQuillen 5.04 meters (16-6.50).

Triple jump (final) – Sidney Naerebout CRAZY.

High jump (final) – 13. Annie Hill 1.45 meters (4-9).

Pole vault (final) – 6. Emma Shipping , 3.53 meters (11-7); 8. Mikayla Dalton , 3.38 meters (11-1); 11. Mary Jenkins 3.23 meters (10-7).

Javelin throw (final) – 3. Valerie Clark , 46.43 meters (152-4); 6. Djamillah Paepke-Chile , 41.54 meters (136-3); 11. Paige Lila Berg 35.09 meters (115-1).

Shot put (final) – 5. Millie Garren , 14.24 meters (46-8.75); 6. Dolly Gabriel 13.97 meters (45-10).

Hammer (final) – 7. Tori Bailey , 54.40 meters (178-5); 11. Lydia Robinson , 46.80 meters (153-6); 17. Millie Garren , 40.53 meters (132-11); 22. Alyssa McNutt 38.67 meters (126-10).

Discus Throw (Final) – 3. Tori Bailey , 49.86 meters (163-7); 11. Alyssa McNutt , 39.39 meters (129-2); 12. Millie Garren , 38.95 meters (127-9); 14. Dolly Gabriel 38.16 meters (125-2); Lydia Robinson DNS. USU MEN’S RESULTS:

110 meters hurdles (final) – 5. Zak Meyer 14.74.

100 meters (final) – 23. Skyler Andam 10.99.

200 meters (final) – 20. Skyler Andam , 22.04; 28. Spencer Eldridge , 10:30 PM; 44. Zak Bell 22.82.

400 meters (final) – 17. Zak Bell , 49.02; 18. Spencer Eldridge 49.19.

Long Jump (Final) – 7. Kelton Chenworth 6.85 meters (22-5.75).

High jump (final) – 6. Kelton Chenworth 2.05 meters (6-8.75).

Pole vault (final) – 4. Marshal Rasmussen , 4.75 meters (15-7); 6. Robby Walker 4.75 meters (15-7); Logan Hammer ND.

Shot put (final) – 4. Gavin Beierle , 16.77 meters (55-0.25); 6. Brandon Ovington , 15.99 meters (52-5.50); 8. Nathan French 15.94 meters (52-3.75)

Hammer (final) – 11. Nathan French 52.40 meters (171-11).

Discus Throw (Final) – 12. Gavin Beierle , 46.60 meters (152-10); 13. Nathan French , 46.18 meters (151-6); 16. Brandon Ovington 42.35 meters (138-11). -USU-

