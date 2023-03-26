Afghanistan beats Pakistan for first time in T20 cricket | Cricket news





Afghanistan defeated an inexperienced Pakistani side in the opener of the Sharjah series.

Afghanistan beat Pakistan by six wickets in Friday’s series opener, the Afghan sides’ first T20 victory over its neighbours. Pakistan, without five rested front-line players including captain Babar Azam, struggled on a slow and low pitch at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after opting to bat first. Pakistan gave T20I debuts to Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Ihsanullah and Zaman Khan. But none of the Pakistani batters could accelerate on a two-speed pitch and fell mostly on soft discharges. Lacking formidable openers Azam and Rizwan, substitutes Ayub and Mohammad Haris could not fathom the low bounce and fell within the batting power play while attempting extravagant shots. Abdullah Shafique was pinned by Azmatullah Omarzai without scoring and Tayyab Tahir, one of four to make their Pakistani debut, lobbed a return catch to Rashid Khan. When Azam Khan was also out for a duck on his debut, Pakistan was 41-5 in the eighth over. Pakistan threatened its lowest T20I total of 74 in 2012 against Australia in Dubai, but Imad Wasim top-scored with 18. Unorthodox spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 2-9 and Fazalhaq Farooqi 2-13. In reply Afghanistan overcame falling to 45-4 in the 10th over to cruise home at 98-4 to win by six wickets with over two overs left. Truly a historic moment in Our Cricket. Congratulations to everyone on their 1st ever international win against Pakistan.

I hope you also remember us in your prayers for the next big games. Zindabad Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/5ifn20grEP Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) March 24, 2023 Former captain Mohammad Nabi scored Afghanistan’s first victory over Pakistan in what was five attempts in the past decade with a straight six over a long range. Pleasure to win as we have always lost to them by slim margins, said Afghan skipper Khan. Wearing Afghan colors and leading the team to victory is a proud achievement. We never know the wicket. . . (but the) mentality was. . . adjust accordingly. Afghanistan has a chance for a first series victory in the remaining two T20s on Sunday and Monday. It was a historic moment for #Afghanistan cricket. Congratulations again on their first #T20I win against Pakistan @MohammadNabi007 performance and @rashidkhan_19 captaincy were truly exceptional. #AFGvPAK2023 @ICC @ACBofficials https://t.co/karJkmX7r4 Shahzad Aryobee (@sharyobee) March 25, 2023 Sometimes this can happen because young people are nervous, but they should be given opportunities, said Pakistan’s interim captain Shadab Khan. As professionals we cannot make excuses for the circumstances, we have to learn from the loss here. Pakistan’s fast bowling debutant Ihsanullah got two wickets in his first over with short deliveries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/3/25/afghanistan-beats-pakistan-for-first-time-in-t20i-cricket-series The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related