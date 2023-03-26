Wisconsin Football Observations: What I Learned Watching Luke Fickell’s First Practice

MADISON, Wis. Luke Fickell said he started checking the weather forecast 10 days ago in anticipation of his first spring football practice as Wisconsin coach. The forecast: 51 degrees and sunny. A perfect Saturday in March to usher in a new era on the Camp Randall Stadium field.

And then it went to 49, and then it went to 48, Fickell said. And then all of a sudden a little snowflake popped up there a day or two ago.

When the first day of the prom finally arrived, Wisconsin was greeted by a blizzard that brought up to three inches of snow to the area and pushed the badgers into the McClain Center. But even that result couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm for one of Wisconsin’s most highly anticipated spring sessions in recent memory.

Nothing says the first day of spring football practice in Wisconsin like a blizzard. Must be in anyway. Full details coming later today on The Athletic. pic.twitter.com/TQRouSXwmX Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) March 25, 2023

Here are nine takeaways from an open practice full of remarkable nuggets:

Speed ​​is high

The most shocking development for those accustomed to watching Wisconsin was the high octane pace at which the Badgers played. Fickell said the time between snaps and drills was intentionally fast because the entire workout, which lasted just under 2 hours and 15 minutes, was meant to be conditioning players. Fickell noted that the length of time would be typical of his practices, provided the intensity and level of execution were present.

The coach is not relaxed, Fickell said. It’s not going to be anything in the program that’s going to be very relaxed and a little chill. It’s just the nature of what we want to keep creating based on the way we train, the way we practice and then the way we play.

Left guard Tanor Bortolini said earlier this week that the biggest adjustment for the offensive linemen would be to run almost the entire game clock down to being ready to break the ball with 20 seconds left last season. Preparing mentally and physically for the pace offensive coordinator Phil Longo wants to play will be a work in progress. Fickell said he was particularly impressed with how the wide receivers and defensive backs played with effort and speed.

GO DEEPER Change is here for Wisconsin offense: I think people are in for a treat

Offensive line groupings

The Wisconsin first team offensive line consisted of Jack Nelson at left tackle, Bortolini at left guard, Jake Renfro at center, Michael Furtney at right guard, and Riley Mahlman at right tackle. That’s essentially what the Badgers used last season, with Renfro taking a Cincinnati transfer in place of Joe Tippmann, who entered the NFL Draft. The addition of Renfros allowed Bortolini to move to guard. Furtney, a sixth-year senior, started nine games at right last season.

Wisconsin’s second team offensive line consisted of Nolan Rucci at left tackle, Joe Brunner at left guard, Dylan Barrett at center, Cincinnati transfer Joe Huber at right guard, and Trey Wedig at right tackle. Wedig started eight games last season, including five with a right tackle due to player injuries. Huber was a 13-game starter at right tackle for Cincinnati.

The third-team offensive line was Max Rader at left tackle, Kerry Kodanko at left guard, Drew Evans at center, JP Benzschawel at right guard, and Barrett Nelson at right tackle. John Clifford also earned snaps for Rader at left tackle.

Big plays from quarterbacks

SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai earned all first-team offensive representatives, while Mississippi State transfer Braedyn Locke generally accounted for second-team representatives. Oklahoma transfer Nick Evers was the third quarterback. It is still extremely early and there is plenty of room to move behind Mordechai. Myles Burkett was fourth, with walk-on Marshall Howe fifth.

I think for the most part I was happy with those guys and how they behave more because we all know everyone is watching them, Fickell said. You’re going to feed on that guy whether you’re an offensive lineman or not. I know there’s no huddle but there’s a sugar huddle and if you can’t look into those boy eyes and see some confidence I think it’s going to be hard for a lot of people. So I thought they did a great job on that.

Evers boasts a lightning fast release and delivered the game of the day as he threw a tight spiral to wide receiver Chris Brooks Jr., who reeled in a reception from about 40 yards on the left sideline during skeletal practice. There weren’t many downfield passes during 11-on-11 team replays as everyone continues to learn offense, but there were some excellent throws and catches during 1-on-1 replays that matched wide receivers on defensive backs.

Mordecai made a perfect pass to receiver Vinny Anthony in the end zone for a 40-yard score, while Locke threw a pair of 40-yard touchdowns, first to Cincinnati transfer Quincy Burroughs, then to Cincinnati transfer Will Pauling, who turned in the air adjusted and dove to catch the pass in the right corner of the end zone. Leading returning wide receiver Chimere Dike this week praised Pauling for his off-season work and speed.

GO DEEPER ‘Try Crazy’: How Wisconsin QB Tanner Landed Mordecai So Quickly

Wide receiver competition intense

Wisconsin’s top wide receiver group looked familiar with Dike and Keontez Lewis outside and Skyler Bell in the slot. But the sheer number of rotations and different combinations means the competition for playing time will be fascinating to watch as wide receivers coach Mike Brown wants a top six to use in games.

USC transfer CJ Williams and Brooks earned outside shots with Pauling in the slot in the second group. Burroughs and Tommy McIntosh lined up outside with Pauling back in the slot. Tight end Jack Eschenbach was used as a route runner on the first team offense, while Jack Pugh routed on the second team unit. Wide receiver Markus Allen earned many reps with the reserves, and Riley Nowakowski, a converted fullback, was also lined up as a pass catcher. Bryson Green, transfer from Oklahoma State, who believes he will be fighting for a top spot, did not practice while battling an injury.

Brooks really stood out with its 6-foot-2, 225-pound frame. He gained 10 pounds during the off-season, and his physicality, trail running, and athleticism were evident. In addition to his pinnacle reel grab from Evers, Brooks caught a pair of passes from Mordecai. Brooks received high praise from teammates for his December performance during bowl prep.

GO DEEPER Could Mike Brown deviate from Wisconsin’s usual strategy with an influx of receivers?

New ways to use running backs

Running back Chez Mellusi hinted earlier this week that he and Braelon Allen could be deployed on the field at the same time, which is something that came out briefly on Saturday. There were also two tailback sets with Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli, both of whom are legitimate contenders to be the third running back. Julius Davis, a fifth-year senior, worked behind them.

Yacamelli made an athletic catch into the left flat on a pass from Locke. He also showed a nice burst during a run-up through the middle. Acker, a fullback last season, is someone Fickell appreciates in this offense.

Jackson is a really good football player, Fickell said. Find ways to use it. It could be a traffic jam. It could be an H-back. It could be a fullback. From now on, we just let him try to learn multiple things. But we will find a way to play with him on the football field. What he did last year in evaluating his movie was really impressive. So right now it might be a little bit more traffic jam. But he will be a man who can be used in many different ways.

Spring ball has pic.twitter.com/KQHEWf8y3r Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) March 25, 2023

The first-team defense has been revealed

The Wisconsin defense operated on a 2-4-5 schedule for most of the day as players learned defensive coordinator Mike Tressels’ system. Isaiah Mullens and Rodas Johnson were the first team defensive linemen, although James Thompson Jr. also worked with Johnson. CJ Goetz and Darryl Peterson were the outside linebackers with Maema Njongmeta and Jordan Turner the inside linebackers.

In the secondary, cornerbacks Alexander Smith and Ricardo Hallman lined up outside with Boston College transfer Jason Maitre as the closing corner. Hunter Wohler and Travian Blaylock were the best safeties. However, Blaylock is wearing a yellow contactless jersey as he continues to regain his form after a torn ACL injury last spring, so Kamoi Latu played with Wohler during potential contact situations.

More defenders compete for two deep spots

Wisconsin’s second team defense consisted of Thompson and Gio Paez on the defensive line. Michigan State transfer Jeff Pietrowski and Kaden Johnson were the outside linebackers, with Tatum Grass and Jake Chaney serving as the inside linebacker. Avyonne Jones and Jace Arnold played outside on the corner with Amaun Williams in the slot. Latu and Austin Brown were safe.

Other combinations included Ben Barten and Cade McDonald on the defensive line and Pietrowski along with freshman early enroller Jordan Mayer at the outside linebacker. Freshman early enroller Braedyn Moore, a four-star contender, earned some snaps as a closing corner with the reserves. Jonas Duclona and AKhoury Lyde lined up on the outside for corner kicks. Lyde, Blaylock and outside linebacker Marty Strey all wore yellow contactless jerseys during practice. Lyde suffered a torn ACL as a senior.

Special teams work

Wisconsin is looking for a new starting punter as three-year starter Andy Vujnovich leaves. Jack Van Dyke regularly filled the first-team punter role on Saturday, with Gavin Meyers the second punter. Van Dyke played in five games last season as a kickoff specialist at Wisconsin.

Dike was the leading punt returner during drills, although Pauling and CJ Williams also earned occasional returns. The Wisconsin field goal kickers did not attempt punts until after practice was complete, with Fickell keeping a close eye on progress.

Transfer from Ohio Nathanial Vakos joined Vito Calvaruso, Nate Van Zelst and Gavin Lahm in taking field goal kicks. Van Zelst made 11 of 14 kicks last season, but Vakos came on a scholarship with plans to earn the starting job. Fickell will play a big role on special teams this season and said he would work with the punt and kickoff teams.

Injury updates

A number of players did not participate in practice due to injury: tight ends Clay Cundiff, Cole Dakovich and Cam Large, receiver Bryson Green, offensive lineman Sean Timmis, outside linebackers Ross Gengler and Aaron Witt, inside linebackers Luna Larson and Aidan Vaughan, defensive line linemen Mike Jarvis and Darian Varner, cornerback Max Lofy and quarterback Cole LaCrue. Varner, a Temple transfer who missed his team’s final two games last season due to a left foot injury, had a boot on his foot during training. LaCrue’s left arm was in a sling.

(Top photo from Tanner Mordecai: Courtesy of Wisconsin Athletics)