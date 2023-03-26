T&F dominates at Margaret Simmons Invitational





MURRAY, Ky The Ball State track and field team finished the Margaret Simmons Invitational with three wins, 17 top-three finishes and multiple personal-best performances, finishing in first place as a team with 115 total points. The 4×100 quartet of Mary Johnson , Alan Springer , Lindley Steele And Jenna Oriani set a personal best of the season with a time of 45.60, a time that would win them an event in the 4×100 relay. freshman Alan Springer took an event and heat win in the 100-meter dash with an 11.87. Jenna Oriani followed suit and came in second with a 12.01. Mary Johnson completed the top-three sweep in the event, with a 12.12. Allison Valladay smashed her personal best in the 400 meters, with a time of 56.61 and second overall. Valladay won her heat by more than 30 meters. Senior Charity Griffith achieved a lifetime personal best in the 100 m hurdles with a 14.19, which earned her second place. Junior Jenelle Rogers also set a personal best in the 100 m hurdles with a 14.30, placing him fourth. Senior Lea-Marie Diedicke And Mary Porter both took heat victories in the 100 m hurdles. Jenna Oriani And Alan Springer completed the one-two finish in the 200 meters with Oriani’s first-place finish of 24.56 and Springer’s second-place finish of 24.57. Juliana Stogsdill posted a lifetime personal best in the 1500 metres, with a time of 4:41.84. He also scored lifetime personal bests in the 1500 meters Sarah Mahnensmith (4:42.71) and Ella Volmer (4:59.01). Malena Higgins placed second in the shot put (38-9.5/11.82 m) and third in the discus throw (112-02/34.20 m). McKenna Cinotte finished second in the triple jump, scoring a 35-11.50 / 10.96m. Sarah Greer made her 5k collegiate debut and set a lifetime personal best, with a time of 18:01.48. Jenna Schefferer ran an outdoor record in the 5k (18:34.53), and Vivian Van Eck ran her second fastest 5k time of 18:25.93. The Cardinals return to action on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 when they travel to Illinois State University. 4x100m relay/program record: 44.85 by Kennedy Batts Bryana Byrdsong, make-up norman Michelle Lehman in 2021 Mary Johnson , Alan Springer , Lindley Steele , Jenna Oriani (45.60) 100m / Program record: 11.08 by LaTasha Jenkins in 1999 Alan Springer (11.87) Jenna Oriani (12.01) Mary Johnson (12.12) 6. Lindley Steele (12.21)

14. Jennifer Rogers (12.55) Long Jump / Program Record: 21-8/6.60m by Patricia Soman in 2003 2. Lea-Marie Diedicke (5.30m)

4. McKenna Cinotte (5.26m) 1500m / Program record: 4:25.67 by Katie Nowak in 2002 Ella Volmer (4:41.84) Juliana Stogsdill (4:42.71) 9. Sarah Mahnensmith (4:54.03)

13. Shelby Christman (4:59.01) 100 m hurdles / Program record: 13.18 by Amber Williams in 2007 2. Charity Griffith (14.19)

4. Jenelle Rogers (2.30 pm)

5. Jennifer Rogers (14.54)

12. Makesie Kramer (15.38)

13. Mary Porter (3:59)

14. Lea-Marie Diedicke (15.93) 400m / Program Record: 53.68 by Yvonne Ferguson in 2006 2. Allison Valladay (56.61)

6. Emma Potter (58.66) Triple jump / Program record: 44-0.75/13.43 m by Patricia Soman in 2003 McKenna Cinotte (35-11.50/10.96m) Shot put/program record: 48-5.5/14.77 m by Kelsey Walters in 2018 Malena Higgins (38-9.5/11.82m) Discus/Program Record: 156-11/47.82m by Christy Richhart in 1995 Malena Higgins (112-02/34.20m) 400 m hurdles/program record: 57.82 by Linise Gordon in 2000 2. Leila Williams-Molitor (1:06.07)

5. Mary Porter (1:12.40) 200m / Program record: 22.29 by LaTasha Jenkins in 1999 Jenna Oriani (24.56) Alan Springer (24.57) 8. Jenelle Rogers (25.23)

9. Mary Johnson (25.28)

10. Lindley Steele (25.29)

11. Allison Valladay (25.44)

13. Charity Griffith (25.54)

16. Emma Potter (26.01)

18. Taylor Hickman (26.15)

24. Lea Marie Diedicke (26.72) 800m / Program record: 2:06.40 by Angie Stewart in 1997

4. Grace dean (2:21.35)

8. Ella Volmer (2:27.41) 5000m / Program record: 16:15.29 by Katie Nowak in 2003 Sarah Greer (18:01.48) Vivian Van Eck (18:25.93) Jenna Schefferer (18:34.53) 8. Joclyn Stackis (19:12.02)

11. Jessica Velez (19:45.71) 4x400m relay/program record: 3:38.05 by Linise Gordon, Angka Morris, Jada Phelps, Patricia Soman in 2001 ‘A’: Leila Williams-Molitor , Mary Porter , Juliana Stogsdill , Taylor Hickman (4:09.51)

