Will the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final be held at Narendra Modi Stadium? Details are here

Hold onto your hats cricket fans as the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup promises to be an exciting event. India is hosting the tournament for the first time and the action is expected to kick off on October 5 and end on November 19 at the impressive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the largest cricket stadium in the world.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shortlisted 12 venues for the event, including hotspots like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, according to ESPNCricinfo. The tournament is jam-packed with a total of 48 matches spread over 46 days.

However, the BCCI has not yet revealed which cities will host the warm-up games or the main events due to complications caused by the country’s varying monsoon seasons. The BCCI is also awaiting necessary approvals from the Indian government, including tax exemption and visa release for the Pakistan team.

Despite the delay, the BCCI has promised the ICC that the Pakistani team will receive visas. At the ICC’s quarterly meetings in Dubai last weekend, the BCCI assured the international body that the Indian government would approve the team’s visas for the tournament.

In addition to the visa waiver, the BCCI is also expected to provide an update to the ICC on the exact stance of the Indian government regarding tax exemption. This waiver was part of the host agreement signed between the BCCI and the ICC in 2014, which included the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup, the 2018 Champions Trophy (later changed to the 2021 T20 World Cup), and the 2023 50-over World Cup .

Under the agreement, the BCCI was “obliged” to assist the ICC (and all its commercial partners involved in the tournament) in obtaining tax exemptions. Last year, the Indian Revenue Service informed the ICC that it would charge a 20% tax bill (excluding surcharges) on its broadcasting revenue from the 2023 World Cup.

However, the BCCI has pledged to adjust all taxes incurred by the ICC against Indian board revenue from the ICC’s central revenue pool. The BCCI estimates that a 10.92% tax bill would result in a “financial impact” of about $58.23 million, while a 21.84% tax component would double that figure to about $116.47 million.

(With input from the agency)

