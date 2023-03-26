Connect with us

Sports

Will the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final be held at Narendra Modi Stadium? Details are here

Will the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final be held at Narendra Modi Stadium? Details are here

 


Hold onto your hats cricket fans as the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup promises to be an exciting event. India is hosting the tournament for the first time and the action is expected to kick off on October 5 and end on November 19 at the impressive Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the largest cricket stadium in the world.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shortlisted 12 venues for the event, including hotspots like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, according to ESPNCricinfo. The tournament is jam-packed with a total of 48 matches spread over 46 days.

However, the BCCI has not yet revealed which cities will host the warm-up games or the main events due to complications caused by the country’s varying monsoon seasons. The BCCI is also awaiting necessary approvals from the Indian government, including tax exemption and visa release for the Pakistan team.

Read also: Rajasthan Royals has a new jersey for IPL 2023; here’s how to pre-order

Despite the delay, the BCCI has promised the ICC that the Pakistani team will receive visas. At the ICC’s quarterly meetings in Dubai last weekend, the BCCI assured the international body that the Indian government would approve the team’s visas for the tournament.

In addition to the visa waiver, the BCCI is also expected to provide an update to the ICC on the exact stance of the Indian government regarding tax exemption. This waiver was part of the host agreement signed between the BCCI and the ICC in 2014, which included the 2016 ICC T20 World Cup, the 2018 Champions Trophy (later changed to the 2021 T20 World Cup), and the 2023 50-over World Cup .

Read also: IPL enforces strict Covid measures, defies global trend

Under the agreement, the BCCI was “obliged” to assist the ICC (and all its commercial partners involved in the tournament) in obtaining tax exemptions. Last year, the Indian Revenue Service informed the ICC that it would charge a 20% tax bill (excluding surcharges) on its broadcasting revenue from the 2023 World Cup.

However, the BCCI has pledged to adjust all taxes incurred by the ICC against Indian board revenue from the ICC’s central revenue pool. The BCCI estimates that a 10.92% tax bill would result in a “financial impact” of about $58.23 million, while a 21.84% tax component would double that figure to about $116.47 million.

(With input from the agency)

Catch all business news, market news, major news events and latest news updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to receive daily market updates.

More or less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/india/will-icc-cricket-world-cup-2023-final-be-held-at-narendra-modi-stadium-details-are-here-11679442570938.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: