Lincoln Riley on USC Football in 2023: More Talent, More Size, More Power, More Competition











Football | March 25, 2023 There are now two weeks on the books for USC’s Spring Camp 2023. Head Coach Lincoln Riley shared the latest news on Saturday (March 25) after the team’s sixth practice session. News and Notes from Practice No. 6: Redshirt sophomore Ceyair Wright made “substantial” improvement during the first part of camp, head coach Lincoln Riley shared Saturday: “He’s been one of the breakaway players for me. It sounds weird to say a breakaway player for a guy who I think started nine games for us last year. You don’t normally say those things together,” Riley said of Wright. “But his improvement and some of the playmaking he’s had has been significant. The difference is as big as anyone on our roster over six practices.” “He had another interception today,” Riley continued. “He’s had some great plays here early on and played more confidently. He’s gotten stronger. It’s what you hope would happen for a guy who had phenomenal experience and play replays last year but was really happy with him. “

When asked what specifically contributed to Wright’s growth this offseason, Riley said the key is confidence: “It’s amazing, you can take the same player, the same call, the same schedule, the same techniques, everything. And if he does all those things with confidence, the product can be two completely different things,” Riley said. “And that’s what we’re starting to see with him and several other guys on the defensive side of the ball. And then you start putting that together in turn and then the whole product has a chance to play really well.”

According to Riley, competition for the cornerback position is getting fiercer. The head coach shared how Morning Jack And Jacob Covington practicing well at the beginning of the camp. Overall, Riley noted a trend he’s seeing with USC’s defense: “There’s more talent, there’s more size, there’s more power, there’s more competition on the field in every position now and angle is no different,” Riley said.

Transfer to Arizona Christian Roland Wallace twisted his ankle during USC’s first practice of the spring, but the injury is not significant, Riley shared Saturday. The head coach praised the defensive back for his work ethic so far this spring. “He was really impressive in all the off-season drills we did,” Riley said. “The conditioning drills, the strength tests and some of the competitive stuff, some of the on-field work. You notice him. I actually noticed him quite a bit from the other sideline during last year’s game. So excited to see it.”

Junior Corey Foreman is starting to gain some momentum with his work both on and off the field, Riley shared Saturday. The head coach noted how the defensive lineman has begun to “pile up good days,” fueling his growth. “He’s improved and is such a better player at the moment than he was 12 months ago. It’s not even close. It’s not even close,” Riley said emphatically. “And the boy is really, he works hard. He really takes some steps. He’s been a more consistent playmaker in six practices.” “If he finishes spring strong, stays healthy, stays on the field, keeps getting reps, has a great summer, he should be ready to be a disruptor for us this fall. There’s no question about that,” said Riley .

Redshirt freshman safety Zion branch dressed up for games last year to bond with his teammates despite rehabbing for a season-ending injury at the time. Riley shared his reaction on Saturday when he saw Branch in uniform for the first time last season:

Riley also shared the buzz Branch generated during player-led workouts last summer, prior to his injury: “You can always tell some of the young guys that they get the chance to contribute early because the older guys start talking about them right away when they get there,” Riley explains. “There’s a bit of a buzz. And he had caused that with some of our older players.” “So we were obviously excited last year about the impact he would have made on us. And he handled the injury really well,” Riley continued. “He’s stayed very positive. He’s stayed very involved, which is hard to do, especially for a young guy. He’s been able to do everything this spring except full contact.”

The head coach also shared some insight into his recruiting philosophy on Saturday when asked if he would recruit high-profile athletes in consecutive recruiting classes. Riley explained that the competitive nature of the hiring process can reveal a prospect’s moxie before he even steps onto campus: “Have we occasionally encountered guys who don’t want to come because a high-profile guy came in the year before? Absolutely,” Riley said. “But I love knowing that up front because that tells me the guy is afraid to compete and if he’s afraid to compete, this isn’t the space for him. And so that was a big reveal factor for me.” “So I think it’s not so much about our strategy of taking one every year, but more about the fact that we want to have a guy who’s going to be a good player; and obviously our standards are pretty high in that room,” continued Riley. “And he also has to have the makeup, knowing that he can come in and believe in himself and want to come and compete and do it in, in my opinion, one of the best places to play quarterback in the country. And so if It’s working out, it’s going to be fine.”

