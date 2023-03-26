No. 1 LSU takes series over Arkansas with 14-5 win – LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. High-ranking LSU used a six-run fourth inning to break a 4–4 tie and propel the Tigers to a 14–5 victory over No. 3 Arkansas in the series final and the second game of a Saturday doubleheader into Alex Box Stadium , Skip Bertman Field.

In the first game of Saturday’s twin bill, LSU erased an early 2-0 deficit and rolled to a 12-2 victory over the Razorbacks.

LSU improved to 21-3 overall and 4-2 in the SEC, while Arkansas lost 20-4 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

The Tigers’ homestand continues Tuesday when Grambling comes to the Box for a first pitch at 6:30 PM CT. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+ and heard on LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates.

We’ve only had three losses this season, and after each of those three losses, we’ve responded with an outstanding performance, said LSU coach Jay Johnson. It was a great day for this team and a great day for our program.

LSU’s third baseman Tommy White called out the Tigers’ impressive offensive output with a grand slam in the sixth inning of Game 2 on Saturday. The four RBI dinger was his second of the season and it was his second homer of the game. He finished with a total of seven RBI and posted a 2-for-5 line.

LSU right-hander Garrett Edwards had a great performance out of the bullpen in the nightcap. He pitched 4.0 scoreless innings and gave up two hits on 69 while striking out six.

Freshman left-hander Griffin Herring (2-0) earned the win after firing 2.0 innings and allowing one run on two hits.

Razorback reliever Zack Morris (0-2) was credited with the loss, as he gave up four runs on three hits in one inning.

Arkansas opened the score in the first inning with a solo home run by left fielder Jared Wegner. After a double and three walks, the Razorbacks had a 2-0 lead.

LSU reacted in the bottom half with a two-run dinger by centerfielder Dylan Crews. With the home run, Crews extended his hit streak to 22 games and homered in four games in a row.

Dylan Crews is the best baseball player I’ve ever seen, Johnson said. Not just the best college baseball player, the best baseball player at every level.

Arkansas third baseman Caleb Cali ripped a two-run double in the third to give the Razorbacks a 4–2 lead, but Crews smoked an RBI single down the middle in the bottom half to cut the lead in half. Second baseman Gavin Dugas reached on a hit pitch and finished second on a wild pitch. Designated hitter Cade Beloso tied things up 4-4 with an RBI in the middle.

Beloso ended the game with three hits and drove in one run.

In the fourth inning, a barrage of LSU hits followed as the Tigers struck for six runs. The frame opened with a triple by short stop Jordan Thompson and left fielder Brayden Jobert reached on an error. As Razorback’s shortstop couldn’t handle the hard-hit ball, Thompson scored. Dugas headed to the plate with a man up, and he launched his seventh dinger of the season to make it 7-4.

A special day, a special performance, Johnson said of Dugas, who had two home runs, four RBIs and four runs in the doubleheader. I’m really proud of him; he has really held on through injuries and we wouldn’t be the same team without him.

After a walk from Morgan and another fielding error from Arkansas, White seared a ball over the left field wall to extend LSU’s lead to 10–4. The whites’ home run total rose to seven this year.

The Razorbacks got one back in the fifth to make it 10-5, and White’s grand slam in the sixth provided the final margin.

In Game 1 on Saturday, LSU had 16 hits to lift the Tigers to a 12-2 run-rule victory.

LSU starter Ty Floyd (4-0) impressed in his performance after giving up a home run in the first inning. Floyd fired 6.1 innings and gave up three hits with seven strikeouts. He allowed only two runs, one earned.

I’m super proud of Ty, Johnson said. He had a bit of a rocky start, but what a response he gave. We needed him to do some pitches and stay focused on the present. What a performance from Ty, that was huge.

Arkansas opened the score in the first inning with a two-run shot into right field by left fielder Jared Wegner. Razorback centerfielder Tavian Joseberger scored on a fielding error.

LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews and third baseman Tommy White both reached on two outs in the bottom of the inning, but Arkansas starter Will McEntire was able to get a ground ball to end the frame.

McEntire (4-1) was charged with the loss after pitching 4.1 innings and giving up seven runs on nine hits.

The Tigers reacted in the bottom of the second with a few dingers from second baseman Gavin Dugas and left fielder Tre Morgan. The inning began with a walk and a fielder’s choice. With a runner on first base, shortstop Jordan Thompson doubled to right-centerfield on which rightfielder Josh Pearson scored from first base.

Dugas followed with a two-run shot to give LSU a 3-2 lead, and Morgan lifted a solo home run to right to extend the margin to 4-2. In the third inning, LSU added a run to its total with an RBI triple by Pearson. First baseman Cade Beloso scored on a double to make it 5-2.

Crews, extending his hitting streak to 21 games with his first strike, launched a ball over the left field wall. The LSU lead grew to 6-2. A wild pitch from Razorback reliever Austin Ledbetter enabled White to score from third to give the Tigers a 7–2 lead.

Morgan and Crews led off the sixth inning with a pair of hits. With two men in scoring position, White lifted a sacrifice fly to rightfield and Morgan scored. Beloso followed with another sacrifice fly to bring Crews to the plate and make it 9-2.

The Tigers put on three runs in the seventh to clinch the final margin in the points victory.