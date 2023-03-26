WPL finals today: as Harmanpreets MI take on Lannings DC, women’s cricket is here to stay | Times special

It was three weeks of breathtaking T20 cricket. And on Sunday, March 26, the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will reach its business end as Harmanpreet Kaurs Mumbai Indians take on Meg Lannings Delhi Capitals in what promises to be an exciting final.

In this episode of Sporstcast, Times of India associate editor Avijit Ghosh, who regularly writes about sports, discusses the upcoming final and how the whole WPL 2023 took shape. excerpts

Q: Would you say the top two teams reached the final?

A: Absolute. No one will blame the confrontation between these two sides, namely the Mumbai Indians and the capitals of Delhi. They are the two most exciting teams in the league. They are evenly matched. Honor has even been so far. In the two games they played against each other in the league phase, both won 1 game each. An interesting contrast between them is that while most of the other teams chose to buy players from the great Australian side, Mumbai Indians mainly focused on first class players from England, West Indies and New Zealand.

Q: Who have been their toppers?

A: Delhi Capitals topped the ranking and got straight into the finals. On percussion, they mostly relied on their captain Meg Lanning, who also happens to be the captain of the illustrious Australian national team. She has scored 310 points to date, the most for any player in the league. Then they have the dynamic Shafali Verma, the teenager from Rohtak, who is back at her best. She has hit 12 sixes to date, the second highest in the tournament.

The Mumbai Indians started off in spectacular fashion by winning their first five games in a row. Then they lost a little steam. But the shock of losing two games in a row seems to have done wonders for them. Harmanpreet and company destroyed UP Warriors by 72 runs in the eliminator. For them, Nat Sciver-Brunt of England, Hayley Mathews of the West Indies and Harmanpreet were the main hitters. Brunt in particular was brilliant in several games.

Q: What about the bowlers? Who has the better unit?

A: Saika Ishaque, a 27-year-old left arm spinner from Kolkata was the highest wicket taker for them. Saika has not played for India and she has attracted attention through her performance. Then they have top-class all-rounders: Amelia Kerr, who bowls leg-break and Hayley Mathews, who bowls off-break. Brunt was also effective with her medium pacers, taking 10 wickets so far. But their secret weapon is Issy Wong, the 20-year-old fast bowler from Chelsea. She became the first bowler to scalp a hat-trick in the WPL in the eliminator against UP Warriors.

Q: Who are the bowling aces for Delhi Capitals?

A: Veteran medium pacer Shikha Pandey has been their best wicket-taker with 10 scalps. But all rounders, Marizanne Kapp from South Africa, Alice Capsey who hails from England and left arm spinner Jess Jonassen from Australia could be key.

Probably Mumbai Indians are slightly better at bowling but Delhi Capitals have some hard hitting match winners. So, to use a cliché, whoever plays better on the day wins. But this is a final and the team that handles the pressure better will have the edge.

Q: What about the other three teams? What were they missing?

A: On paper, RCB seemed to be one of the strongest teams. But some of their top players failed to deliver. Captain Smriti Mandhana had an unforgettable tournament. The team picked up pace towards the end, but it was too little, too late. Gujarat Giants were unable to recover from the setback of losing their captain Beth Mooney to a calf injury early in the tournament. They were also involved in an unfortunate controversy over the availability of West Indian batsman, Deandra Dottin. The player and the franchise made conflicting claims. However, the whole problem could have been managed better. UP Warriorz performed much better. For them, Tahlia McGrath was the star with the bat and Sophie Ecclestone with the ball. But they played below their potential and lost in the eliminator to a better team, Mumbai Indians.

Q: What has been the most memorable moment of the WPL so far?

A: Sophie Devines 99 from 36 balls. It’s sad that she fell short of WPL’s first hundred. But that day, the RCB opener literally played with the Gujarat Giants offense. But overall, the Australian players made the biggest impression in the tournament. They showed again why they are world beaters.

Q: The Women’s Premier League has been a resounding success in every way. Players like Smriti Mandhana were valued at Rs 3.4 crore, Deepti Sharma went for Rs 2.6 crore. Several others earned more than Rs 1 crore. But the foundations of women’s cricket in India were laid many decades ago and many of the cricketers of the past contributed to what women’s cricket is today in India…

A: Women’s cricket in India started in the early 1970s. The first national matches were played in Pune in 1973. In the following years, women’s cricket became extremely popular in the country. When an Australian U-25 team toured India, a game in Kolkata was watched by 35,000 people. When India beat the West Indies by five wickets for its first Test win in 1976, the match was estimated to have attracted an estimated 25,000 spectators at Patnas Moin-ul-Haq Stadium. After the victory, people lined up to cheer on the team who rode the bus to the hotel. Don’t forget that the first generation of players also broke gender stereotypes.

Question: Do you remember any interesting stories from that time?

A: I had read an anecdote in a book on the history of women’s cricket in India, The fire burns blue. The story goes that actor and star Vinod Khanna was at Bangalore airport one day in 1975. The female cricketers were there too and they went to him for an autograph. But Khanna asked, ‘Who is Sudha? He had read in the papers that Sudha Shah had scored many points and he wanted her autograph. The incident only underscores how popular women’s cricket had become in a few short years. In fact, I remember that too Dharamyug, a popular Hindi news magazine of the time, also featured cover stories about the India team. Players like Shanta Rangaswamy and Diana Eduljee were household names. Women’s cricket went through a rough patch for a while, but even then we had great batters like Sandhya Agarwal. Then came the generation of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.

Q: When did momentum change in favor of the Women’s Premier League?

A: I think Harmanpreets 171 in the semi-final against Australia in the 2017 ODI World Cup was a game changer for women’s cricket in India. India narrowly lost to England in the ODI World Cup Final. It’s not that Indian female cricketers haven’t excelled before. In 2005, Women in Blue had beaten defending champions New Zealand in the semi-finals of the World Cup; Mithali led from the front with an unbeaten 91. Few if any people remember the match as it was not broadcast.

But millions of people watched the match live in 2017. With her magical innings, Harmanpreet raised the bar for women’s cricket. She underlined that India is ready for a WPL. Harmanpreet unleashed an idea whose time has come. And this is just the beginning.

Audio Production: Talk Kapoor