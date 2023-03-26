Henry Mason, former Wisconsin Badgers football player, retires





MADISON Henry Mason has played an integral role in Wisconsin’s football program, often behind the scenes, for nearly three decades. Mason coached UW’s wide receivers from 1995 through 2006 with severe spinal cord injury from a fall at home in June 2007. After a lengthy recovery, Mason transitioned to a front office position beginning in the 2009 season where he worked with NFL personnel and high school coaches. Though he never fully recovered from his injury, Mason was a regular at UW’s annual Pro Day, when scouts would come to Madison to evaluate players for the upcoming draft. Nearly two dozen scouts shared coffee and donuts with Mason, who is retiring, on Thursday. The best thing we’ve seen so far during the pro day season, Reeses Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy wrote on Twitter. 21 NFL scouts met prior to the coffee shop in Madison @BadgerFootball pro-day in honor of longtime UW pro liaison Henry Mason. One of the most loved and respected men in CFB among the NFL scouting community. Enjoy your retirement, Henri! Mason, 66, is from Marshall, Missouri. He began his coaching career in 1979 as an assistant at Lexington High School in Missouri. After two seasons with Lexington, he served as an assistant for one season (1981) at Baker University in Kansas and then as head coach at Smith-Cotton High School in Missouri from 1982 to 1990. He joined the UW staff after broad coaching receivers in Western Michigan from 1991 to 1994. During his time at UW, Mason helped develop wide receivers like LeEvans, Brandon Williams, Chris Chambers And Tony Simons. Evans is No. 1 in program history in receiving yards (3,468), receiving touchdowns in a season (13), and receiving touchdowns overall (27). Williams is tied with Jared Abbrederis for No. 1 in program history in catches (202) and is third in receiving yards (2,924). Chambers is seventh in receiving yards (2,004). Simmons is eighth in receiving yards (1,991) and tied for second with Abbrederis in receiving touchdowns (23). Mason was respected by UW players, high school coaches, and NFL scouts. One of the best in the game, Kyle Jefferson, who played wide receiver at UW from 2007 to 2010, wrote on Twitter. Mason also got one of the more memorable offensive calls during his time with UW, in the 2005 Big Ten opener. The Badgers trailed 20-16 visiting Michigan and faced third and goal of 4 in the final minute. Mason, noticing the Michigan defensemen moving away from the scrimmage in an instant, suggested a quarterback tie. John Stocco, not the most agile runner, got excellent blocking and made his way through traffic for the game-winning touchdown with 24 seconds left. I doubted the call, said Stocco, who started at quarterback from 2004 through 2006 and played in a total of 39 games. I can’t even remember what we actually called for the piece because we never performed it. Barry Alvarez, the head coach at the time, said, “We drew one in the mud. Henry said we had to walk in a quarterback draw. Mason made the right call that night at Camp Randall Stadium to help UW beat Michigan. It was just one of his many contributions to the program. MORE DAS FOOTBALL:Former Wisconsin players demonstrate their skills for NFL scouts at the annual pro timing day DAS HOCKEY:Wisconsin women’s hockey displayed a perfect mix of youth and experience during the championship season

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jsonline.com/story/sports/college/uw/2023/03/25/longtime-wisconsin-badgers-football-staffer-henry-mason-set-to-retire/70046027007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related