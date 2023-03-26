Men’s Volleyball Rally falls short in five-set loss at BYU

PROVO, Utah Four of the #7 Pepperdine men’s volleyball team hit for double digits and two posted double-doubles on Saturday night at Smith Fieldhouse, but #8 BYU would have enough home court advantage to get away with the five-set win.

The Waves (14-10, 4-4 MPSF) struck first, 25-22, but the Cougars (14-6, 4-4 MPSF) took the lead with 25-16, 25-21 set scores. Pepperdine rallied to win the fourth 25-23 and force a fifth set, but BYU, a team that hasn’t lost at home in its 10 games this year, ended the game with a 15-13 victory in the final set.

Junior Setter Bryce Dvorak and redshirt sophomore outside Joe Deluzio each posted double-doubles in the game, with 41 assists and 10 digs, 10 kills, 11 digs, respectively. Dvorak’s is the fifth of his career and second this season, while it is the first of Deluzio’s career.

Three other Waves also scored double digits alongside Deluzio, as a qualified opponent Jaylen Jasper redshirt junior Jacob Steele and junior Andersen Fuller 15, 14, and 10 tabbed kills respectively. Jasper and Steele have posted 42 and 39 games in the double-digit kill club. Fuller put his 10 kills on 16 flawless swings for a .667 hit percentage.

BIG WAVES

Bryce Dvorak (Newport Beach, California/Corona del Mar HS): 41 assists, 10 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace, 2 kills

Joe Deluzio (Windermere, Fla./The First Academy): 10 kills, 11 digs, 4 assists, 1 block, 1 ace

Jaylen Jasper (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck Senior HS/Stanford): 15 kills, 5 digs, 6 blocks, 1 ace

Jacob Steele (Trabuco Canyon, California/El Toro HS): 14 kills, .360 hit percentage, 3 blocks, 1 ace

Andersen Fuller (Manlius, NY / Fayetteville-Manlius HS): 10 kills, .667 batting percentage, 3 blocks, 3 digs

Trey Cole (Long Island, NY/Connetquot HS): 8 counts, 5 assists

My Akinwumi (Rancho Palos Verdes, California/Peninsula HS): 5 blocks, 4 kills

WAVES VS. COUGARS

BYU had the advantage on the offensive, though the Waves posted 55 kills to the opposition’s 53, the Cougar’s .314 surpassing the squad’s .218. The home side also had eight aces to Pepperdine’s five. Defensively, the Waves led by 43 counts to the Cougar’s 32, but a 15-10 block difference went to BYU’s favor.

PEPPERDINE ATTACK THROUGH SET

Suppose THIS IS Pct

1 12 5 28 .250

2 10 7 26 .115

3 14 6 32 .250

4 14 5 26 .346

5 5 5 12,000

TTL 55 28 124 .218

BYU ATTACK BY SET

Suppose THIS IS Pct

1 12 6 32 .188

2 9 0 16 .562

3 13 3 32 .312

4 11 4 30 .233

5 8 2 11 .545

TTL 53 15 121 .314

GAME-BY-PLAY

The match started with a point-for-point battle for most of the first set, but after an even 12-12 back-to-back smashes from Jacob Steele gave the Waves a two-point lead. The team would maintain the marginal lead with a solo block of Bryce Dvorak and more kills from Steele, but the Cougars would eventually answer to tie the game 17-17. However, Pepperdine held a slight lead throughout the set and after a 21 draw, a smash from Steele, some errors from over the net and a block collaboration from Dvorak and Andersen Fuller would end the set 25-22.

BYU took a small lead to open the second set, 6-4, but built to a four-point lead soon after. It would be a gap the Waves wouldn’t be able to bridge, as the Cougars tied the game with a 25-16 second set win.

The third set was closer from start to finish and after a 12-12 tie a kill of Jaylen Jasper , followed by a solo rejection from the same Wave would push Pepperdine into a two-point lead. It would hold an advantage until 17-14, but the opponent started to counter shortly after, eventually tying the set at 18’s. With momentum on their side of the field, the Cougars put away the set 25-21 to take the lead 2-1.

The fourth set would be another seesaw battle as the Waves took a 5-3 lead with smashes from Steele, Deluzio and Jasper, but the Cougars took it 11-9 with their own kills. Andersen Fuller found his rhythm with a smash to keep the Waves tough and close aces from Jasper and Deluzio would give the side another two-run lead at 19-17. The Cougars would come within one at 23-22 and 24-23, but a final smash from Jasper would send the game to a fifth set for the second time in as many days and games.

In the fifth and final set, each team worked to a 6-6 tie, the Waves beating Fuller and My Akinwumi . However, BYU would put down a kill and take advantage of a Waves’ attack foul for a two-point lead at the switch. The Cougars would hold the lead for much of the remainder of the set and although a block from Fuller and Jasper followed by an ace and kill combo from Steele tied the score at 12-12, BYU ended the game with a Scoring 15-13 last set.

NEXT ONE

Then the Waves return to Malibu for one game next week, hosting Cal Lutheran at Firestone Fieldhouse on April 1.

TO FOLLOW

Follow The Waves on Facebook and Twitter, @WavesVolleyball, and follow the team on Instagram, @peppvolley. Get the latest schedules, results and more at www.PepperdineWaves.com.