America’s new Major League Cricket has a footprint of silver-plated India

After years of intrigue and anticipation, and of course speed bumps that have been the norm for a long-troubled sport in a goldmine of a venue, Major League Cricket was unveiled in spectacular fashion in Houston on Sunday.

With a limited pool of foreign stars – due to international commitments and India’s contracted players unable to play beyond their own Indian Premier League – the MLC did well to recruit several high profile players who were still at their peak.

Salary caps were reported to be around $1 million per team, with top players receiving similar compensation per game as cashed starting leagues in the UAE

and South Africa.

Also lined up were a host of expatriate players, flying the flag for a professional cricket league in hopes of finally boosting the rise of cricket in the world’s largest market. While born and bred players may have been predictably outnumbered, MLC hopes to spark interest among the younger generations amid such fierce competition for eyeballs.

Previous attempts to launch a pro league have proved unsuccessful, but such a commitment to legitimizing the US – with the sport’s governing body identifying it as the No. 1 growth target – has seen serious investment in MLC.

MLC has secured more than $40 million in funding and more than $100 million in handshakes with private investors, including tech giants Microsoft

Around the ostentatious inaugural draft, the six franchises were unveiled ahead of the 18-day tournament starting in July. Three of these are owned by franchisees of the IPL, the largest and most lucrative cricket tournament.

So their names are remarkably familiar: Texas Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings), Los Angeles Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders) and MI New York (Mumbai Indians).

It’s obviously a pretty deep imprint from the IPL, whose franchises are eager to expand beyond India and become global brands. A number of them have already planted stakes in other T20 tournaments, but MLC should be wary of not labeling it as a mere IPL ‘satellite’ like some of those leagues.

It goes without saying that MLC is business partners with these franchises, but it has sparked cynicism from some quarters about the motivations of the tournament and whether it will actually boost the development of cricket at grassroots level, where the sport’s long-term success term in the US. lies.

For the IPL, soon to enter its 16th running and essentially enforcing a halt to international cricket in April and May, it’s an opportunity to further bolster its multibillion-dollar empire through tentacles in the coveted American sports landscape.

Industry sources say the ultimate goal of the IPL is to become something like the NBA and essentially have seasons that last more than half a year. To do that, international players would essentially have to dedicate themselves full-time to their franchises.

As IPL franchises expand into different leagues, there is an opportunity for contracted players to play year-round, including in the fledgling MLC.

If the IPL’s ever-expanding media rights deal continues to explode like the NBA, then there will be more money to throw at cricket stars who may be tempted to forego allegiance to their country.

That’s still a long way off, but the eagerness of those IPL franchises to be involved in MLC underlines the long-held sentiment about cricket in America.

There is a lot of money to be made.