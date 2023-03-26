Cats improve marks at Masked Rider Open





LUBBOCK, Texas Abilene Christian saw improvement in several events while competing in the Texas Tech Masked Rider Open on Saturday. Kailey Roskop won the hammer throw at 163 feet, 8 inches. Zoe Burleson was fifth at 147-7 and Kaitlyn Callaway placed ninth at 138-11. Yes, Dasia Sims placed third in the high jump with 5-5.25. Callaway finished third in the javelin at 126-4, followed by Jessica Campbell at 125-6 and Skylar Harris at 112-2. Payton Kirk placed fourth in the pole vault with 12-5.5. Kirk, Savannah Walker , D’Anna Smith And Hannah Foster fifth in the 4×100 relay with 46.68. Kirk also placed fifth in the 100 hurdles at 14:29. Paige Boucher was seventh at 14.69, followed by Natalie Poe at 3:76 p.m., Campbell at 3:80 p.m., and Harris at 4:30 p.m. Bella Evans finished sixth in the 1500 in 4:44.77. Peyton Bornstein it ran in 4:57.15 and –Kate Hansen about 5:06. Walker was ninth in the 400 with 55.57 followed by Ja’Kaylon Sabbath at 58.05 and Courtney Latham at 58:35 am. Walker ran the 200 in 24.72, followed by Sims in 25.04, Foster in 25.45, Poe in 26.78, Campbell in 26.95 and Skylar Harris at 27.19. William Harris managed to take fourth place in the long jump with 23-11.75 Caleb Lawrence clean up 20-4.25. Donovan Ramirez cleared 44-8.25 in the triple jump for fifth place. Cooper Gogans fifth in the 800 meters in 1:53.04 and Neal Helgerson finished in 2:03.01. Jack Marshall fifth in the 200 meters in 21.36, followed by Jamal January at 22.09 and Matthew Mills at 22.12. In the 1500, Helgerson was eighth with 3:58.77, followed by Luke Hernandez (4:18.39) and J. P. Trook (4:23.47). Jared Williams finished 11th in the 400 meters in 47.68, followed by Tyce Chaney at 49.74 and Noah Jones at 51.56. Addison Franklin ran the 100 meters in 10.75 and Ethan Christian ran the 110 hurdles in 15.13. On Friday, Zoe Burleson placed second in the discus at 159 feet, 11 inches and Kailey Roskop came in fourth at 137-4. Burleson placed fourth in the women’s shot put with 45-0.25 and Jessica Campbell had a swell of 38-5.5. On the side of men, Athan Hulskamp was fourth in the shot at 52-0.5 and Colt Cooper was seventh at 47-0.75. Huelskamp was fourth in the discus throw 179-10 and Cooper eighth with a throw of 164-3. Next on the Wildcat schedule are stops Wednesday through Saturday at the Texas Relays in Austin and Thursday through Saturday at the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://acusports.com/news/2023/3/25/track-field-cats-improve-marks-at-masked-rider-open.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related