Sports
Five first-place wins propel Winthrop to a dominant run at Winthrop/Adidas Invitational
Rock Hill, SC Men’s and Women’s Winthrop Athletics continued their 2022-23 outdoor athletics season with the Adidas/Winthrop Invitational, the first home event this year.
March 24-25, 2023 | Irwin Belk complex | Results
On the track (Top 8 finish)
- On the side of men, Toluwayan Agbeyomi, Kevin Brown And Charles Frank Jr.. finished third, fourth and seventh with times of 10.82, 10.83 and 11.05 respectively in the 100m final.
- Brown also finished second in the 200 meters with a time of 21.63.
- Jurnius Lucas And Bautista Vivanco finished second and eighth with times of 49.22 and 50.18 respectively in the 400 meters. Vivanco also won the 400 hurdles with a time of 53.40 while Lucas finished third in the same event with a time of 55.00.
- Darren Frasier finished fourth in the 800 meters with a time of 1:55.93.
- Daren Hinds finished fifth in the 1500 meters with a time of 4:07.47.
- Noah Woodbury won the 10,000 meters with a time of 33:46.52.
- Matthew Wright finished fifth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.86.
- Nolan Weisdorfer won the 3000 steeplechase with a time of 10:33.60 as a teammate Max Davis came second with a time of 10:58.30.
- Winthrop’s B and C teams took third and fourth place in the 4 x 100 relay with times of 43.00 and 43.85 respectively, while three Winthrop teams finished second, fifth and seventh in the 4 x 400 relay.
- On the women’s side, Alexandra Cameron finished sixth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:03.81.
- Morgan Ruff finished eighth in the women’s 800 meters with a time of 2:28.49.
- Emma Charlton finished seventh in the 5000 meters with a time of 20:31.66.
In the field (Top 8 finishes)
- On the side of men, Jaden Mathieu And Kenneth Williams Jr. came second and third in the high jump with figures of 1.95 and 1.90m respectively.
- Timothy speaks finished eighth in the shot put with a score of 13.57m. Speaks also finished seventh in the hammer throw with a throw of 41.88 meters.
- At the same event Devin Chavis came sixth with a throw of 43.49m.
- On the women’s side, Monay James And Sonya Dean finished fourth and seventh with jumps of 5.46 and 5.20m respectively in the long jump. James also finished fourth in the javelin throw with a score of 29.93 metres.
- Johntavia Shaw won the shot put and discus with 13.42 and 44.01m respectively.
- To Mara Carmichael finished fourth in the shot put with a score of 12.36m. Carmichael also finished sixth in the discus throw with a throw of 39.04m.
- Libby Roush finished fifth in the discus throw with a throw of 40.74 m and eighth in the javelin throw with a score of 25.65 m.
- Amber Nunez-Gomez finished second in the hammer throw with a throw of 51.84m.
- Eric Tobin finished third in the javelin throw with a throw of 30.09m.
What’s next
The Eagles are inactive next week.
Follow the eagles
For all the latest Winthrop Track & Field news on social media, follow Twitter @WinthropTrackXC and Instagram (@winthroptrackxc).
