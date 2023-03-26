Abshiers Gem, Donahues Grand Slam Power Baseball to win





Next game: Tulane 3/26/2023 | 13:05 HT ESPN Honolulu March 26 (Sun) / 1:05 PM HT Tulane History HONOLULU Randy Abshier delivered a dominant start on the mound while Kyson Donahue bolstered the offense with a grand slam in the third inning to lead the Hawaiian baseball team to a 7-1 victory over Tulane at Les Murakami Stadium on Saturday. Abshier turned in the second quality start in a row by a Rainbow Warrior pitcher, closing out the Green Wave and allowing only one hit as he set career highs by striking out eight in six innings pitched. It also marked the second day in a row that a UH pitcher took a no-hitter in the sixth inning or later, as Abshier held Tulane without a hit and gave up one over the minimum for five innings. After a few hits and a walk, the bases loaded with one out in the third inning, Kyson Donahue came up and fired the first pitch high into the air over the right field wall for a grand slam to put Hawai’i ahead, 4-0. The ‘Bows added to the lead in the fifth inning and took advantage of a pair of Tulane errors to score three runs to make it 7-0. The first two runs of the frame came around to score then Stone Miyao delivered a fielder’s choice and an RBI error on the Green Wave’s first baseman to make it 6-0. Sean Rimmer added a run two batters later with a sacrifice fly and Miyao scored to complete the score for the Bows. Abshier broke his no-hitter with an one-out bloop single in the sixth, but came back to put up another out. From there, UH turned things over to its bullpen axis Dalton reindeer worked the seventh and allowed the only Green Wave run of the game before it Harrison Bodendorf got the last six outs and struckout four batters to end the game. Donahue’s grand slam was the first of his career and extended his hitting streak to 11 games. He also tied career-highs in hits and RBIs, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Ben Zeigler – Namoa recorded his sixth multi-hit game of the season and second three-hit game of the year, going 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored. The ‘Bows go into Les Murakami Stadium at 1:05 PM on Sunday afternoon for the sweep of the Green Wave in the series finale.

