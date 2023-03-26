India can play against Pakistan at a neutral venue during the Asia Cup: the proposal of the Pakistan Cricket Board





India can play arch-rival Pakistan and other teams at a venue outside Pakistan during the Asia Cup. This is according to a proposal from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the host of the tournament. PCB came up with the proposal at the meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in Dubai last week.

ACC President Jay Shah, also the BCCI Secretary, attended the meeting while Arun Dhumal, the IPL Chairman, represented India. However, no decision has yet been made on the venues for the India Games. The BCCI had made it clear after last year’s annual General Assembly that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup because the central government would not give permission. If India makes it to the final, the match will also have to be held outside Pakistan The proposal to play India games in a neutral venue (outside Pakistan) has been proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board. They have not informed the BCCI of what the neutral location will be. The ACC has not yet made a decision on this. This will be discussed at the next meeting. There are also logistical and financial implications. At the same time, we don’t know if the official broadcaster will agree to this move because they need another crew in another country,” said an official who attended the meeting. It is also unclear whether the teams, other than Pakistan, will be open to play against India in any other venue. Once the BCCI decided that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the then PCB chairman, former cricketer Ramiz Raja, said that if it did, Pakistan would not travel for the 50-over World Cup which is held. in India later this year. Before going to the ACC meeting, current chairman Najam Sethi said he seems to be taking a more conciliatory tone. It is important to see how other members (of ACC) view our position on the Asia Cup. What they think is important, but ultimately we have to realize how much power the BCCI has in world cricket with its financial power.” PCB’s proposal aims at finding a middle ground, with the games played in Pakistan without India. India and Pakistan are scheduled for the Asian Cup and could play each other up to three times during the tournament.

