



First reactions and observations Germany never looked uncomfortable in this game. They dealt with whatever came their way with relative ease. It wasn’t a spectacular win, but it was a solid performance, especially with a B squad.

Niclas Fllkrug is without a doubt the best striker in Germany at the moment. Bayern Munich should seriously consider signing him, he could be a good addition to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The best striker in Germany should play for the best club in Germany. Get to work, Brazzo.

Speaking of Bayern, the representative trio was quietly efficient. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka were their usual hard-working selves and did nothing wrong. Serge Gnabry got in some good places and could have scored a great goal had it not been for the crossbar.

The German finishing issues could use some work, but everything takes time. Having a real striker helps a lot.

Peru played a very dirty game, they threw their bodies into German legs and had the nerve to complain when they were called right (not that it happened that often, the ref was a bit lenient). Colombia did the same with South Korea yesterday, is foul play a thing with average South American teams?

All in all, a good effort and good win from Germany. Hopefully they keep this up. FT- Germany wins 2-0! 86 – Last substitution of the evening for Germany: Thilo Kehrer (why, Hansi?) comes on for Nico Schlotterbeck, who appears to be injured. 75 – We have more substitutions: Mergim Berisha and Kevin Schade replace Niclas Fllkrug and Kai Havertz. International debuts for both substitutes. 67 – Germany gets a penalty but Kai Havertz hits the post! 46 – The second half started with several substitutions: Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry and Mario Gtze replaced Emre Can, Timo Werner and Florian Wirtz. HT – Germany leads 2-0. 33 – TOOOOOOOO! Again Niclas Fllkrug! Nice ball thrown in from Marius Wolf, and Bremen’s striker taps in easily. 12 – TOOOOOOOO! Niclas Fllkrug puts Germany ahead with a close range effort! Kick-off: We are on our way in Mainz! One hour left until kick-off: We have our lineups! Joshua Kimmich leads the squad as the sole representative of Bayern Munich. Despite Bayern Munich reeling from a massive shake-up at the top level, German football will continue as if nothing happened as Hansi Flick prepares his team for Euro 2024. This friendly against Peru will see another 4-2-2 Test -2 formation and give new players a chance to shine. How will the Germans fare? And will the goings-on at Bayern distract some of the key players on the roster? While you wait for the game, you can watch our special edition podcast about Julian Nagelsmann. Arguments come in. Listen to it below or on this link (sorry, no Spotify links available at the moment). Competition information Place: MEWA Arena, Mainz, Germany Time: 8:45 PM local time, 3:45 PM EST TV/Streaming: Find your country Comment tips: If you are a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! Goods largely very friendly! We also come from all parts of the world, so don’t feel shy if you come from a country that doesn’t seem to be represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. No need to load all comments at once while just casually watching. Keep the sort by newest to easily follow the conversation. It puts the latest comments at the top. Here at BFW, we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a song. The target chants are for everyone to join! Even if you’re behind the others, keep responding to the player’s name’s most recent call. Even if you missed the first call, just start with the second, and so on. While swearing is reasonably allowed, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid unnecessary obscenity. Racist, homophobic and misogynistic language is absolutely not allowed. Check out our beginner thread if you have any questions. That’s about it. Auf gehts! Looking for an infinite source of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and talk about Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something else entirely, we’ve got it all.

