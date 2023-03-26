Three Sun Devils in Top-6 after day two of PING/ASU

phoenix – Sun Devil Women’s Golf delivered a historic round as they moved into second place after day two of the PING/ASU Invitational.

No. 11 Arizona State used a balanced team effort to shoot a 277 (-11), the third-lowest team score ever at PING/ASU Invitational. It also tied for the seventh-lowest score in Sun Devil Women’s Golf program history. Head coach Missy Farr-Kaye The team’s team came out on top today by five strokes and are firmly in contention for a third straight team title at their home event.

Three Sun Devils are in the Top-6 after 36 holes, led by freshmen Paula Schulz Hanssen . Schulz Hanssen (-3/141) is the only fifth place and only four strokes behind the leader in the general classification. Fellow freshmen Bet Coulter also performs well in her PING/ASU debut, currently tied for sixth after a 70 (-2). She is connected to teammate Ashley Menne who made the second-biggest jump by a single golfer, skyrocketing 33 spots and into a tie for sixth after a team-best 68 (-4). Calyne Rosholt achieved a similar result thanks to her 69 (-3), as she moved up 32 places to the Top-25 (T23).

The Maroon & Gold will begin their march on the final day of the PING/ASU Invitational tomorrow at 9:00 AM, starting on the first hole. Not only is Arizona State in position for a potential team title, several Sun Devils are also eyeing an individual title at Papago Golf Club.Live scoring for the PING/ASU Invitational will be provided by Golfstat at the nextclutch.

ROUND BREAKDOWN

Arizona State started their round in the front nine and saw a huge improvement over the stretch from day one results. ASU was 26 strokes better from day one to day two on the first nine holes, which was a huge reason they were able to make up so much ground. It started early as they wasted no time recording birdies. Menne, Rosholt, Schulz-Hanssen, and Grace Summerhays it all started with birdies on the first hole to set the tone. Menne and Summerhays then followed with birdies, as the Sun Devils got off to a fast start. Amanda Linner and Summerhays birdied each on hole four, while back-to-back birdies came from Schluz-Hanssen on six and seven. ASU made the turn with four of their five counting scores under par.

The Sun Devils continued their success from day one in the back nine as they finished the day strong. Both Calyne Rosholt And Ashley Menne finished two-under, with two birdies the only time they strayed from par. No one was better than Bet Coulter along the stretch, as she finished three under over the last nine holes. This included three birdies and an eagle on the par-five, 512 yard 15th hole. It is one of only eight birdies on the PING/ASU, with three made on 15. Schulz-Hanssen went nine-for-nine on pars and finished her round with ten in a row. Linner made a birdie on the 16th hole and is one of four Sun Devils in the Top-20 (T-17th).

NOTABLES

Arizona State shot a 277 (-11), which is the team’s third-best score ever at the PING/ASU Invitational. The only two better rounds at Papago Golf Club at the PING/ASU Invitational were both from ASU, as they shot a 275 (-13) in last year’s second round and a 273 (-15) in the third round of the edition of 2017. The 277 tied for seventh-best 18-hole score vs. par in the program’s history, all of which have come with Coach Farr-Kaye at Tempe.



Top Team 18-Hole Scores (versus par)

275 (-17) 2022 Pac-12 Preview, par 73 (first)

272 (-16) 2017 NCAA Regionals, par 72 (third)

273 (-15) 2017 PING/ASU Invitational, par 72 (third)

273 (-15) 2009 NCAA West Regional, par 72 (first)

275 (-13) 2022 PING/ASU Invitational, par 72 (second)

276 (-12) Mason Rudolph 2017, par 72 (second)

273 (-11) 2010 Stanford Intercollegiate, par 70 (first)

277 (-11) 2023 PING/ASU Invitational, par 72 (second)

The 18 stroke improvement from round one to round two was the second biggest of the season for Arizona State as they improved their total from 295 to 277 to move into second place.

Coach Farr-Kaye’s team had by far the best round of the day, beating Baylor (282) by five strokes. This allowed them to gain ground on anyone in the field.

Four of the five counting scores were under par and three of the seven Sun Devils are in the Top-10.

Ashley Menne shot a 68 (-4) to move a whopping 33 places up the leaderboard and tie for sixth place. She didn’t bogey the entire round, but used a pair of birdies on each of the nines to move up the individual standings.

shot a 68 (-4) to move a whopping 33 places up the leaderboard and tie for sixth place. Making a leap together with Menne was Calyne Rosholt who fired a 69 (-3) to jump 32 spots to tie for 23rd. Rosholt also registered no bogey and ended her day with two birdies on her last five holes.

who fired a 69 (-3) to jump 32 spots to tie for 23rd. Bet Coulter also upped her game by scraping three strokes off her score during a second round of 70 (-2). She has moved up 16 places and is tied for sixth place with teammate Ashley Menne .

also upped her game by scraping three strokes off her score during a second round of 70 (-2). Leader in the individual standings for the Sun Devils is Paula Schulz Hanssen , who is the only one holding fifth place. Her 141 (-3) is just four strokes off the overall lead heading into the final day. She is one of only five golfers to perform under par on both days, going 70 (-2) to slide into the Top-5.

, who is the only one holding fifth place. Her 141 (-3) is just four strokes off the overall lead heading into the final day. Arizona State has shown a well-rounded game and is currently in the Top-5 in average scores on par three, four and five holes. Their average of 4.03 on par four holes is the second best in the field. ASU is six-under on par five holes for the tournament.

The Sun Devils’ 127 total pars are the most of any team, as they have managed to avoid many mistakes. That’s compared to 24 birdies from the scoring lineup (32 birdies in total).

Coulter carded an Eagle on the 512-yard par-five hole. It is one of only eight eagles in the tournament so far.

Schulz-Hanssen has the second best scoring average on par four holes (3.85). Ashley Menne is not far behind (3.90), also in the Top-5 in the field.

is not far behind (3.90), also in the Top-5 in the field. Coulter has been extremely successful on par five holes, with a scoring average of 4.50, tied for second in the field.

Schulz-Hanssen leads all individuals with 29 pars compared to just two bogeys.

Amanda Linner And Bet Coulter are each tied for a team-high with seven birdies each.

CITABELS

“We talked about a number of things yesterday,” coach Farr-Kaye reflected. “One was our par 5 score – and then of course – the first hole is a par 5. We talked about how we would start and just put ourselves in position to have the opportunity to make birdies. That was our goal the first 5 holes; get into position. We started so well on one, it was just insane. Then the momentum continued all day.”

Are there any players that come to mind who have had a really impressive showing?

“Everyone played really well and it’s great,” coach Farr-Kaye added. “Calynne was ready for a good round and that’s exactly what she did today. Underperforming for both the freshmen is great. Ashley is just such a great leader and anchor for our team. It was great to see that, but Calynne has I’ve been waiting for a good round and it felt satisfying. It’s just really cool to see Paula and Beth really start to feel confident in their freshman abilities – because they’re so good -.”

What are the goals for tomorrow?

“We will talk about some of the strategic conversations we had yesterday before the end of the day as we went over the gaps,” coach Farr-Kaye predicts. “We had a few holes yesterday that we consistently struggled with. We’ll get to that quickly and talk about a strong start and try to keep that momentum going.”

About the importance of a good outing today

“It was really important,” senior Ashley Menne named. “This is our home tournament and this is our home court. We want to play well so I think today shows that we are a pretty good team and we are good players. We have what it takes to win so I think if we just do what we did today, we’re good for tomorrow.”

About what part of her game impressed her today:

“I would say my putt was great, I don’t think I three putted once today and actually all my putts were to a foot or inside of it,” Menn reflected. “So I was happy with that since I worked on it.”

About tomorrow’s goals for herself and the team:

“We want to start strong,” added Menne. “Be ready to golf. I think that’s really important. We started the first day slow so it would be good to go out and make some birdies on the first five holes. Finish strong on the stretch, the is not over until we set the last sink at 18.”

TEAM STANDINGS

Place Team 1 2 Par 1 #23 Northwest 282 282 -12 2 #11 State of Arizona 295 277 -4 3 #14 Baylor 290 287 +1 4 #6 Mississippi State 290 288 +2 5 #5 Oregon 290 290 +4

INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS

NEXT ONE

Arizona State will begin the final round of the PING/ASU Invitational tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM MST as part of the Featured Group.

HISTORY OF THE PING/ASU INVITATION

This is the 50eedition of the PING/ASU Invitational, which has built a reputation as one of the toughest fields in the women’s spring golf season. The first 45 were at Karsten Golf Course and the last four took place at Papago Golf Club. It’s a great opportunity for the top teams in the country to get a taste of the intensity of post-season golf leading up to the conference champions.

Arizona State has won the most event titles and won the PING/ASU team championship a whopping 22 times. This included the 2021 and 2022 versions as they look to win a third consecutive PING/ASU title for the fifth time in program history. They last did when Linda Vollstedt’s team won five consecutive titles from 1991-1996. ASU also won the title in 2017 en route to a national championship.

The Maroon & Gold also have the most individual medalists in tournament history, with the Sun Devils earning the crown 17 times. This includes Alexandra Forsterling last year. Forsterling (-9/207) had to beat teammate Ashley Menne for the title, as Arizona State finished 1-2 in the final standings. She became the first Sun Devil to win at PING/ASU since Roberta Liti in 2017. Some of the top scores in the program’s history have been achieved at PING/ASU, with Monica Vaughan ahead with a historic 64 (-8) in the first round of the 2017 version.

HOW TO TRACK

Live scores for the PING/ASU Invitational will be provided by Golfstat on the followingclutch. For the latest updates and information on the Sun Devil Women’s Golf program, follow our Twitter/Instagram accounts (@SunDevilWGolf), like our Facebook page (facebook.com/sundevilwgolf/), and visit our website (thesundevils.com).

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP

Arizona State and the Thunderbirds will host the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships for the third consecutive year, taking place at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale from May 19-31. This is the finale of a successful three-year run as the host school of the most prestigious event in all of college golf. Don’t miss your last chance to watch the best individuals and teams in the country for the ultimate prize right in your own backyard.